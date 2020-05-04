Face mask projected onto Brazil's famous Christ the Redeemer statue

(CNN) — The massive Christ the Redeemer statue that has overlooked Rio de Janeiro for almost 90 years sported a new look this weekend.

A face mask was projected onto the statue to promote self care amid the coronavirus pandemic and as a tribute to healthcare workers.

The text #MascaraSalva, which translates to masks saves, was also displayed on the statue's torso.

The statue was closed to the public in mid-March. Standing atop Mount Corcovado, it has long been a major draw for visitors and tourists.

This is the third time special lighting has been used on the monument as a response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In March, the statue was illuminated with the flags of countries impacted by the pandemic.

On Easter Sunday , images of medical workers were projected onto the statue as a tribute to those risking their lives on the front lines to combat the coronavirus pandemic.