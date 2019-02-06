World's largest cruise ship suite to feature $200,000 bed

(CNN) — Come 2020, cruise fans will be able to wake up from the comfort of a $200,000 bed inside what will be the world's largest cruise ship suite.

The super luxurious room, dubbed the Regent Suite, is part of Regent Seven Sea's upcoming vessel, Seven Seas Splendor.

The suite spans 4,443 square feet -- encompassing a swanky master bedroom, guest bedroom, private dining room, relaxing living space, sauna, steam room and spa treatment area.

While you're enjoying the opulent features, you can admire the ever-changing ocean views from floor-to-ceiling windows and the suite's private veranda.

The views on Seven Seas Splendor are designed to thrill. Courtesy Regent Seven Seas Cruises

There'll only be one Regent Suite on board the vessel, which takes its inspiration from the smaller Regent Suite on the Seven Seas Explorer ship.

As for that pricey bed, it's custom-made by Swedish brand Hästens -- with Regent Seven Seas calling it "the most luxurious bed at sea."

It's got a streamlined pinewood frame, steel springs and a mattress that's perfect for sinking into -- apparently composed of horsetail hair, cotton and wool batting.

The design's not subtle, as this rendering illustrates, but it's certainly luxurious. Courtesy Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Related content The best new cruise ships for 2019

Tillberg Design of Sweden created the super luxe suite, which includes golden chandeliers, Italian marble and priceless works of art.

If you book into this fancy suite, you'll get the VIP treatment throughout your vacation. Before boarding, you'll inform your Pre-Voyage Concierge of your preferred linens, pillows and skincare products. Plus, you'll be seated on a complimentary business-class flight before and after your trip, and given a personal car and driver in every port.