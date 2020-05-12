Qatar Airways gives away 100,000 flights to health care workers

(CNN) — Qatar Airways is saying thank you to frontline health care workers with 100,000 free airline tickets.

"Your tremendous efforts and incredible resilience have given us hope in these times of uncertainty," the airline said in a post about the giveaway

Health care professionals are eligible for up to two complimentary roundtrip Economy Class tickets to a destination within the airline's network for themselves and a companion.

And the airline is throwing in a 35% discount at Qatar Duty Free outlets at Hamad International Airport in Doha.

The giveaway is timed with International Nurses Day on May 12.

A note on Tuesday said the airline is currently experiencing overwhelming volume on the website.

Qatar Airways has continued flying to 30 destinations during the pandemic.