Qatar Airways gives away 100,000 flights to health care workers

Marnie Hunter, CNNUpdated 12th May 2020
(CNN) — Qatar Airways is saying thank you to frontline health care workers with 100,000 free airline tickets.
"Your tremendous efforts and incredible resilience have given us hope in these times of uncertainty," the airline said in a post about the giveaway.
Health care professionals are eligible for up to two complimentary roundtrip Economy Class tickets to a destination within the airline's network for themselves and a companion.
And the airline is throwing in a 35% discount at Qatar Duty Free outlets at Hamad International Airport in Doha.
The giveaway is timed with International Nurses Day on May 12.
Health care workers must fill out a form online by 4:59 p.m. ET on May 18 to apply for promo codes and "a limited number of promo codes will be distributed by country daily."
A note on Tuesday said the airline is currently experiencing overwhelming volume on the website.
Qatar Airways has continued flying to 30 destinations during the pandemic.
Last week, the carrier announced that it will scale that up to 52 destinations by the end of May with plans to operate flights to 80 destinations by June.
