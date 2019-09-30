Qantas flight turns back after tire explodes midair

(CNN) — A Qantas Airways flight in Australia was forced to turn back after a tire on the plane exploded midair shortly after takeoff.

The plane was heading from Brisbane to the eastern city of Mackay on Sunday when a nitrogen-filled tire exploded, damaging part of the wing, according to CNN affiliate Seven News

It was forced to burn fuel and circle above Queensland's eastern Sunshine Coast for an hour and a half before touching down back in Brisbane. All 76 passengers on board were safe.

Passengers told Seven News they heard a big bang, and that the pilot announced it was a tire explosion.

Airport crew on the ground confirmed the issue.

According to CNN affiliate Nine News , an operator on the runway reported seeing "rubber all down the left-hand side" and found "a large piece" of shredded tire.