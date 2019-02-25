(CNN) — It's the Samuel L. Jackson sequel we've all been waiting for: A Scottish woman has survived a real-life case of Snakes on a Plane, finding a python curled up in her shoe after a 9,000 mile flight from Australia.

Moira Boxall was shocked to discover a live spotted python in her suitcase after traveling from Queensland to Glasgow on Thursday.

The serpent had taken up residence in a shoe, and had even started shedding its skin during the lengthy journey.

The incident brings to mind the 2006 cult film "Snakes on a Plane," in which Samuel L. Jackson plays an FBI agent battling a crate-load of deadly serpents on board a flight.

But rather than putting in a call to the Oscar-nominated actor for help, Boxall rang animal protection organization the Scottish SPCA, which took the snake into quarantine.

The snake was removed and taken into quarantine. Scottish SPCA

"I responded to a call from a woman who had just returned from a holiday in Australia who had found a small snake inside her shoe in her suitcase," animal rescue officer Taylor Johnstone said in a statement sent to CNN.

"When I arrived, the snake had been contained by the caller, so I safely removed the snake from the property. Upon examination, the snake was found to be a spotted python which is not venomous," Johnstone said.

"The snake is now in quarantine at our animal rescue and re-homing centre in Edinburgh."

This isn't the first time a snake has skipped security and made its way onto an aircraft.

In 2016, a passenger filmed the terrifying moment a snake dangled down into the cabin during an Aeromexico flight from Torreon to Mexico City.