Scientists call this a 'psychedelic medusa'

(CNN) — Last week scientific explorers caught a jellyfish in such an electrifying pose, they're calling it the 'psychedelic medusa.'

Scientists suggest the jellyfish, officially called Rhopalonematid jelly Crossota millsae, hovers just above the seafloor, while its tentacles reach out 360 degrees — ready to sting its prey.

They're also calling it a male.

The rare sighting came as work was being done on the Okeanos Explorer, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration ship (NOAA). Since October 30, 2018, its mission has been to explore the deep sea off the coast of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands as part of the Océano Profundo 2018 expedition.

Related content Diving tours of Titanic wreck site delayed until 2019

The ship sends remotely operated vehicles or ROV's down as far as 3,600 feet, and the vehicles stream video live back to the scientists at shore. The footage helps researchers see and understand the deeper, darker parts of the ocean; ultimately, research findings could aid in better protection of sea life.

Deep sea discoveries have been catching major public attention lately. The mesmerizing jellyfish comes just a few months after NOAA scientists and their partners discovered a deep-sea coral reef system stretching from the coast of Virginia to the coast of Georgia.

In a blog post on the NOAA site, scientists said catching sea life in these simple, natural poses enables them to understand more about how they thrive. It's also a big help in getting the public interested in all the creatures swimming far below. Public support could lead to continued exploration of these unknown ocean areas and the sea creatures residing there.