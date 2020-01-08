(CNN) — With so many inventive superyachts in the works, coming up with a bold and innovative is proving harder and harder for top designers.

However, an Italian design studio has managed to do just that.

Just weeks after naval architect Elena Nappi previewed a hybrid vessel model that transforms into a submarine, Officina Armare has unveiled plans for a megayacht that takes inspiration from both naval ships and spacecraft.

Known as Project Centauro, the 360-foot vessel looks like a cross between a battleship and a technologically advanced spaceship.

With a glossy black hull, strong lines and a foredeck helipad, it's a magnificent sight to behold and would be a glorious way to travel

Bold design

A rendering of Project Centauro, a 360-foot superyacht concept from Italian design firm Officina Armare. Courtesy Officina Armare

Project Centauro can accommodate 14 guests, with an entertainment area, indoor pool and diving station, hot tub and observation lounge among amenities on board.

The yacht also has a large beach club inspired by ancient temples, which connects to the main deck via a staircase, and a spa area with a sauna and hammam.

Powered by two MTU engines teamed with steerable water jets, the vessel will have a cruising speed of 18 knots and a maximum speed of around 20 knots.

Project Centauro is merely a concept at present and the team at Officina Armare say it would take around two years to build because of its complexity and size.

This means the vessel could potentially be a reality by 2022, if the design is picked up by a client quickly.

It's unclear how much it would cost to produce, as the interior of the yacht will be purely based on the client's preferences. But it's safe to say they'll be hefty price tag attached.

It's the latest in a series of innovative superyacht concepts to be revealed in the past few months, as naval architects and designers attempt to push boundaries as far as they can.

In 2019, Lateral Naval Architects announced development plans for the world's first hydrogen-powered superyacht.

Meanwhile designs for the sub-aquatic "Carapace," which would be able to submerge to a depth of 985 feet for up to 10 days at a time, were also revealed last year.