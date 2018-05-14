(CNN) — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will spend the night before their wedding at separate luxury hotels near Windsor Castle.

Prince Harry will spend his final night as a bachelor with his brother and best man, Prince William, at Coworth Park Hotel, which is part of the Dorchester Collection.

Set on several acres of lush parkland, Coworth Park is a country house around 20 minutes away from Windsor, complete with opulent suites and lavish interiors where prices run from £1,270 ($1,725) a night.

Coworth Park has confirmed Prince Harry will stay at the luxury hotel the night before his wedding to Meghan Markle. Coworth Park

Meanwhile, the bride, along with her mother, Doria Ragland, will stay at Cliveden House Hotel. Cliveden House is a five-star hotel in a 17th-century mansion, around 30 minutes' drive from Windsor.

Prices for a suite, featuring original art works, high ceilings, generous lounges and a king-size bed, run from around £1,535 ($2,088).

The immaculately kept grounds also include two swimming pools and a magnificent spa -- just in case the bride wants a last pamper session before the big day.

Cliveden House -- where Meghan Markle will spend her final night as a single woman before marrying Prince Harry on May 19. Adrian Houston/Cliveden House

Shrewsbury Deluxe Suite at the Cliveden Hotel. Cliveden House

With the wedding just days away, final preparations are being made for the impending nuptials.

On Saturday, an image of Queen Elizabeth II's elaborate notice of consent for the marriage was released.

Known as the "Instrument of Consent," the document in which the Queen officially recognizes the marriage is "handwritten and illuminated on vellum by one of a panel of scrivener artists retained by the Crown Office," according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth II signed the Instrument of Consent, pictured, her formal notice of approval for the wedding in elaborate calligraphic script issued under the Great Seal of the Realm. Victoria Jones/AP

The notice features an intricate design of a red dragon, the heraldic symbol of Wales, and the floral emblems for England, Scotland and Northern Ireland: the rose, thistle and shamrock. It also includes two golden poppies, the official flower of Markle's home state of California.

It will be presented to the newlyweds following their wedding.