(CNN) — So now they're married, where will Prince Harry and his new bride Meghan be going on their honeymoon?

Namibia, the spectacular African country known for its towering sand dunes and incredible wildlife, is one hotly-tipped leading contender.

But whichever destination they choose, the couple aren't en route just yet.

The royal pair are sticking around Britain for now: they've got their first official royal engagement as a married couple on May 22 -- Prince Charles' 70th birthday party at Buckingham Palace.

This isn't without precedent. Back in 2011, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge waited a couple of weeks before heading off on their honeymoon to the Seychelles.

Namibia

Bleak, harsh and beautiful. Ship wrecks and animal bones litter the shoreline, where crashing waves meet brutal desert. The forbidding nature of Namibia's Skeleton Coast has left it one of the most pristine shorelines in the world.

Harry and Meghan's romance might have blossomed in Botswana, but the bookies are predicting the couple will opt for a different African country -- Namibia.

Home to some of the tallest sand dunes in the world, Namibia is also one of the most sparsely populated countries on the planet, a potential draw for Harry and Meghan after the publicity of their wedding.

Who wouldn't want to get off grid after their nuptials were beamed to millions across the planet?

If you want to follow in the royals' footsteps, you could plan your own trip to one of the several lodges and safari camps owned by luxury lodge company Natural Selection

Namibia's newest luxury camp Hoanib Valley Camp, costs around night $711 a night. It's solar powered, remote and exclusive.

You can visit the stunning Sossusvlei sand dunes by car and then explore them by foot, plus there are incredible wildlife watching opportunities.

Likelihood rating: 8/ 10

Botswana, Africa

Harry and Markle have stayed at the Meno a Kwena camp in Botswana. Meno a Kwena

This South African country has played an integral role in Harry and Meghan's relationship, so many think it's a definite favorite.

The couple's romance heated up in the summer of 2016 after the "Suits" actress flew to Botswana to join the prince, who was working on conservation projects in the area.

After falling for each other while camping out under the stars, they chose to return to the country for a three-week African safari a year later, staying at tented bush camp Meno a Kwena, and Harry even sourced the main stone in Meghan's engagement ring from Botswana.

Harry has also referred to Botswana as his "second home," and was announced as patron of Rhino Conservation Botswana last year.

Meno a Kwena , Boteti River, Botswana; +27 21 001 1574

Likelihood rating: 7 / 10

Positano, Italy

Markle is a big fan of Positano, located on the Amalfi coastline. Pexels / Creative Commons

If the pair opt to honeymoon slightly closer to home, Positano could well be on their wish list.

Situated on the Amalfi coast just an hour and a half away from Naples, it's already been given the thumbs up by one half of the royal couple.

Markle stayed at hotel Le Sirenuse back in 2016 and spoke of her fondness for the small fishing village on her now-defunct lifestyle blog The Tig.

Famed for its cascading cliffs and colorful Mediterranean architecture, Positano is so picturesque that the mayor recently introduced a $1,230 photography fee for all advertising or commercial property due to high demand, so its most definitely a worthy honeymoon destination candidate.

Le Sirenuse , Via Cristoforo Colombo, 30, Positano, Italy; +39 089 875066

Likelihood rating: 5 / 10

Hydra, Greece

Hydra is one of the Saronic Islands of Greece. LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP/Getty Images

Measuring just 20 kilometers in length, the island of Hydra is decidedly low key and beautiful, two things that Harry and Meghan seem to find appealing.

Reached via a 90-minute boat ride from Athens, it's free from all types of private motorized transport, meaning the only way to get around is by foot, boat, or mule.

In fact, Meghan is already a fan -- picking the idyllic island as the location for a friend's bachelorette party back in 2016.

Might she return with her new husband in tow?

Likelihood rating: 6 / 10

Tromsø, Norway

Could Harry and Markle revisit Tromsø? JAN MORTEN BJOERNBAKK/AFP/Getty Images

Shortly after their relationship was revealed last year, Harry and Meghan are said to have jetted off to Tromvik, Norway together to see the Northern Lights.

The pair apparently stayed at the remote Tromvik Lodge , which is situated near the town of Tromsø, and is available to rent via Airbnb, costing around $362-a-night.

Tromvik is a popular location in winter for those hoping to catch a glimpse of the Aurora Borealis, and offers fantastic whale watching opportunities.

It's also very discreet, with no restaurants or even shops around.

While Tromvik is most popular in the winter, it would be decidedly quieter in May, which could prove to be the deciding factor for Harry and Meghan.

Tromvik Lodge , Tromtindvegen 132, 9107 Kvaløya; +47 90573879

Likelihood rating: 4 / 10

Nevis, Caribbean

Harry visited Nevis with his mother Princess Diana in 1993. Getty Images/John Piekos

Prince Harry's mother Princess Diana was a huge fan of Nevis and took the prince and his brother William for an extended vacation in the lesser-known Caribbean island back in 1993.

Apparently Diana admired the sister island of St. Kitts due to its seclusion (not to mention its beautiful beaches and clear waters,) which is a quality Harry and his wife-to-be will be looking for from a honeymoon destination.

The 33-year-old prince returned to Nevis in November 2016 as part of his official Caribbean tour on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II and was pictured releasing baby turtles into the sea at Lovers Beach.

So, has his longstanding connection to the idyllic island, which measures just 93 square kilometers, given it the edge?

Well, the Nevisian tourist board certainly seem to think so.

"As it is one of the most romantic islands in the world, we are quietly confident that Nevis' guaranteed privacy will attract the royal newlyweds," Nevis Tourism Authority CEO Greg Phillip has said.

Likelihood rating: 6 / 10

North Island, Seychelles

North Island is a popular location for weddings and honeymoons. Austen Johnston / North Island

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge picked North Island -- a private island off the East Africa coast -- as their honeymoon destination back in 2011, could Harry and Meghan follow suit?

The Seychelles government has introduced laws to protect the privacy of famous faces who travel to its islands, so the pair would definitely be away from prying eyes.

North Island, which sits 30 kilometers from Mahé in the Seychelles and can be reached by helicopter, boasts 11 sensational private villas.

Measuring over 5,000 square feet, each comes with its own plunge pool as well as private access to the beach.

While the entire island can be booked for weddings, it's also a honeymoon favorite, with actor George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin also opting to holiday there after their nuptials.

Likelihood rating: 7 / 10

Tetiaroa, Tahiti

Hollywood star Marlon Brando loved Tetiaroa so much that he decided to buy it out right. GREGORY BOISSY/AFP/Getty Images

If Harry and Meghan are looking for the ultimate seclusion, Tetiaroa would be an ideal choice.

Located 40 kilometers north of Tahiti, the 13-island Polynesian atoll, which encircles a sparkling lagoon, has already received Barack and Michelle Obama's seal of approval.

The former US president and his wife reportedly visited in April 2017, while the Duchess of Cambridge's sister Pippa Middleton honeymooned here last summer.

Hollywood star Marlon Brando famously bought the island after discovering it while shooting 1962 film "Mutiny on the Bounty" and promptly supplied Tetiaroa with an airstrip.

Eco-hotel The Brando Resort, which was created with the help the actor's family after his death, is the only hotel in Tetiaroa, making it the ultimate location for those who want to be cut off from the rest of the world.

The Brando Resort , Onetahi, French Polynesia; +689 40 86 63 00

Likelihood rating: 8 / 10

Cempedak Island, Indonesia

Private island resort Cempedak is made up of sustainable villas. From Cempedak

When it comes to remoteness, Cempedak Island is tough to beat.

The private island resort is located 26 kilometers south of Indonesia's Nikoi Island and owned by the same group. Getting here is an adventure in itself.

Harry and Meghan would have to take a one-hour ferry ride from Singapore's Tanah Merah terminal, followed by a one-hour taxi ride and another half-hour ferry to reach it.

However, this would certainly lessen the presence of photographers.

The private island resort consists of 20 bungalows (made almost completely from sustainable bamboo) with easy access to the island's 42 acre beaches, reefs, mangroves and rainforests.

More importantly, Cempedak Island and Niko Island have their own charity, the Island Foundation, which was set up to help the local communities.

It offers an education program for villagers with learning centers offering classes like soil management and IT.

Cempedak , Air Gelubi, Bintan Pesisir, Bintan Regency, Riau Islands, Indonesia; +62 811-7008-040