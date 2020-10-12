Tourist returns stolen artifacts to Pompeii after suffering 'curse' for 15 years

(CNN) — A Canadian woman has returned five artifacts she took from Pompeii in 2005, saying they have plagued her with bad luck.

The woman, identified only as Nicole, sent two white mosaic tiles, two pieces of amphora vase and a piece of ceramic wall to the Archaeological Park of Pompeii , along with a letter explaining her decision.

"I wanted to have a piece of history that couldn't be bought," wrote the woman, who said she was "young and dumb" at the time.

Since returning to Canada, she said, she has suffered two bouts of breast cancer, resulting in a double mastectomy, and her family has also been in financial trouble.

Pompeii is one of the most famous archeological sites in the world. Salvatore Laporta/KONTROLAB/LightRocket/Getty Images

"We can't ever seem to get ahead in life," she wrote, blaming the bad luck on the tiles.

"I took a piece of history captured in a time with so much negative energy attached to it," she wrote. "People died in such a horrible way and I took tiles related to that kind of destruction."

Nearby Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD, showering Pompeii with hot rock, volcanic ash and noxious gas and burying its residents.

The woman related how she had given another tile to a friend and told her of the decision to send her artifacts back, but she said she doesn't know if the friend will return hers.

"We are good people and I don't want to pass this curse on to my family, my children or myself anymore," she wrote. "Please forgive my careless act that I did years ago."

Pompeii is one of the world's most famous historical sites, and archaeologists continue to work on the remains.

In February, the famed House of Lovers reopened for the first time in 40 years following a restoration project.