This US couple sold their house and moved to Italy for good

The pandemic’s enforced period of no travel led an American couple to rethink their life and retire to sunny southern Italy.

Seventysomethings Glenda and Randy Tuminello from Spokane, Washington, retired in December 2022 to Polignano a Mare, a dazzling white, cliffside town in the Puglia region, renowned for its stunning beaches and turquoise waters.

The pandemic outbreak, they say, forced them to reconsider longterm life projects, and look for a tax-friendly spot where they could make the most of their Italian dream.

“We had originally planned [pre-Covid-19] to go spend a year in Italy, celebrating retirement. But then Covid struck and during those two ‘no travel’ years we began to rethink our original plans,” Glenda Tuminello, a, a former high school math teacher and home designer, tells CNN Travel.

“We decided to sell our home, our car and all superfluous possessions and make Italy our retirement home for good. We chose beautiful Polignano a Mare, it offered a flat tax rate of 7%” – introduced by the government to lure foreign retirees.

Other plus points were the town’s fantastic historic center, friendly residents, and coastal location with unique gorgeous views – as well as the very affordable lifestyle on offer.

“We don’t need a car here. It’s just a few minutes’ walk to the train station that could take us anywhere we want to go in Italy, as well as any European country that we want to visit,” she says.

The couple have made new friends, including other American residents, and adore Polignano’s festive vibe with celebrations and music always going on in the picturesque piazzas.

“Locals bring their lawn chairs out at night to the promenade area by the Adriatic to sit out and talk, visit, laugh into the late hours of the night. It is so lovely, so upbeat, so family-oriented. We never ever feel anything but safe here – [there’s] never a threat of danger walking the beautiful streets at night,” she says.

Retracing their roots