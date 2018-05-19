London (CNN) — All Meghan Markle will hear is the cheering crowd.

Airplanes will be prevented from flying over Windsor Castle for 15 minutes as bride-to-be Markle arrives at St. George's Chapel , the UK's National Air Traffic Services (NATS) says.

In a statement, a NATS spokesman said "Heathrow Airport has agreed to provide a 15 minute no-fly period over Windsor on the day of the royal wedding on 19 May."

Passengers are assured there won't be any disruption at one of the world's busiest airports, just east of the castle.