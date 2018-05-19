DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
The Royal Wedding: Harry and Meghan

Planes prevented from flying over Windsor Castle for royal wedding

Jim Boulden, CNNPublished 19th May 2018
Editor's Note — Follow the royal wedding now on our live blog. Watch the ceremony live from 5 a.m. ET on CNN.com and CNN's app.
London (CNN) — All Meghan Markle will hear is the cheering crowd.
Airplanes will be prevented from flying over Windsor Castle for 15 minutes as bride-to-be Markle arrives at St. George's Chapel, the UK's National Air Traffic Services (NATS) says.
In a statement, a NATS spokesman said "Heathrow Airport has agreed to provide a 15 minute no-fly period over Windsor on the day of the royal wedding on 19 May."
Passengers are assured there won't be any disruption at one of the world's busiest airports, just east of the castle.
Windsor is underneath one of the main four flight paths for Heathrow and planes are often seen, and heard, taking off or coming in for landing near the castle on a daily basis.
