DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu

An evacuation slide fell off a plane and landed in man's yard

Maddie Capron and Justin Lear, CNNPublished 2nd December 2019
(CNN) — No, it's not a bird or a plane. It's an evacuation slide from a Delta flight.
A large, inflatable slide fell from the sky and into a Massachusetts man's yard Sunday. It came crashing down from a flight traveling from Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport to Boston's Logan International Airport.
"It's kind of crazy," Wenhan Huang of Milton, Massachusetts, told CNN affiliate WCVB. "Who could know there's something coming from the air and drops into my yard, right? It's pretty heavy. You can't even carry it."
The slide fell from a Delta flight heading to Boston from Paris.
The slide fell from a Delta flight heading to Boston from Paris.
WCVB, Wenhan Huang/Handouts, Milton PD
Huang said he was doing yard work, when the slide landed, crushing a few branches on a Japanese maple tree, WCVB reported. He realized it came from a plane when he saw the word "Boeing" on the side.
Huang called the police and the Federal Aviation Administration was sent to get the slide, according to WCVB.
Related content
How to travel without destroying the planet
The airline is investigating why the slide would have fallen, Delta told CNN on Monday. No one was injured.
"Our maintenance team is inspecting the aircraft; at this time we do not have any additional information," the airline told CNN in a statement Monday. "The flight landed without incident and taxied to the gate under its own power."
A year of the world'sBest BeachesThere's a perfect beach for every week of the year. Join us on a 12-month journey to see them all
Go to the best beaches
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN NewsourceCNN Coupons