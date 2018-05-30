5 great places to visit in June

(CNN) — Deciding where to travel in June can be tough. School is out in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere. Families are flocking to beaches and national parks, and prices for airfare and accommodations are rising steadily with temperatures in this part of the world. It can feel like there's nowhere to turn.

While you'll likely encounter larger crowds and higher prices at most destinations with pleasant weather this month, but you needn't fret. We've done the travel research for you.

Whether you want to explore ancient ruins, hit the beach or the museum, kayak through a canyon or stay out all night in a vibrant city, here are five great places to visit in June:

1. Split, Croatia

Croatia has gone from being a less-expensive alternative to Italy or Greece to a major destination in its own right. So much so that places such as Dubrovnik have made lists of places not to visit because of the influx of tourists. From Roman architecture to crystal-blue waters, there's a reason "Game of Thrones" films here and that crowds are growing.

Split, Croatia's second-largest city, is situated on the Dalmatian Coast, and its port is a island-hopping launching off point. It's less touristy than Dubrovnik and offers ancient ruins, beautiful beaches and stellar cuisine.

The Cathedral of St. Domnius is located in the Mausoleum of the Roman Emperor Diocletian. Named after Split's patron saint and third century bishop of Salona. Some of its most stunning features include Corinthian columns, as well as wooden doors and choir seats built in the Romanesque-style (that are some of the oldest of their kind in Dalmatia).

The ancient ruins of the city of Salona are just northeast of Split and are worth the short excursion. It became the Roman capital of Dalmatia in 9 AD, but first mention of the city dates back to seventh century BC. While many of Salon's artifacts are on display Split's Archeological Museum , there is still plenty to see at this sprawling site.

You've surely worked up an appetite after all this exploring. Get a taste for Dalmatian cuisine at Konoba Marjan , a local favorite featuring fresh grilled fish, outdoor seating and fine wines.

Now, let's get to the beach. Visitsplit.com recommends Bačvice if you're looking to mingle. It is known for its nightlife and will keep you occupied until the early hours. Trstenik 's beach pebbled beach offers more seclusion. If you want to get some execrise, Kaštelet is about a 20-minute walk from the city center. The peaceful Marjan Forest Park is just above the beach and offers trails with scenic views.

Marmont Heritage Hotel : Zadarska ul. 13, 21000, Split, Croatia; +385 21 308 060

Diocletian's Palace : Dioklecijanova ul. 1, 21000, Split, Croatia; +385 98 251 610

Cathedral of St. Domnius : Ul. Kraj Svetog Duje 5, 21000, Split, Croatia; +385 21 342 589

Archeological Museum : Ul. Zrinsko Frankopanska 25, 21000, Split, Croatia; +385 21 329 340

Konoba Marjan : Senjska ul. 1, 21000, Split, Croatia; +385 98 934 6848

2. Lake Powell, Arizona and Utah

A summer vacation by the water doesn't necessarily mean you need to be ocean-side. A reservoir of the Colorado River, Lake Powell is on the border of Arizona and Utah. June is perfect bathing suit weather here, with highs averaging 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 Celsius) and an average water temperature of 70 degrees Fahrenheit (21 Celsius). June is ideal for a Lake Powell getaway: The spring can be a bit unpredictable, and you'll likely need a wetsuit for activities such as waterskiing. Meanwhile, July and August can bring brutal heat.

The first thing you may want to consider when planning your trip is what type of accommodation best suits your needs. Lake Powell Resorts & Marinas offers a wide range of options: Are you a resort or lodge type of person? How do you feel about houseboats ? (They come in the economy, mid-range and luxury variety.) Do you prefer to camp ? You can bring your own RV, rent a high-end Airstream or pitch a tent.

Now that that's sorted, let's move on to activities. There are tons of those.

Related content In Utah, 5 national parks reveal a wondrous and rugged world

While no one would fault you for hanging out on the shore or your houseboat, grilling, imbibing and occasionally jumping in for a swim in the pleasant waters, more adventurous folks will find plenty to keep them busy in the Glen Canyon Recreational Area

Kayaking, canoeing, and paddle boarding are all great options. If you don't have your own equipment, you can rent through Kayak Lake Powell . They can set up guided tours and group trips for you as well.

For those looking for a less strenuous way take in the sights, a Rainbow Bridge boat tour . You'll coast along 50 miles of Lake Powell shoreline and stop near Rainbow Bridge National Monument (one of the world's largest natural bridges) and hike about 1.25 miles (2 kilometers) to explore the natural wonder on foot.

Or just float your way through Glen Canyon with Wilderness River Adventures . Either way, you can get some amazing canyon views, all the while relaxing.

Rainbow Bridge boat tour : 100 Lake Shore Drive, Page, AZ 86040

3. St. Petersburg, Russia

The Church of the Savior on Spilled Blood is one of the main sights of St. Petersburg, Russia Shutterstock

Sure, St. Petersburg is warming up now, but the real draw of visiting this time of year is the White Nights Festival (May 26-July 23).

Situated on the Bay of Finland in the Baltic Sea, St. Petersburg is the world's northernmost city with a population of one million or more. It has the same latitude as southern Alaska and experiences nearly 24 hours of day light during these summer months. After a long, dark winter, St. Petersburg is ready to celebrate -- all day and night long.

Russia's second-largest city is a rich cultural and historical destination, and during the season of midnight sun, museums, shops, restaurants, bars, theaters and concert halls keep their doors open late (or, early, depending on how you look at it), so you can fit a lot more into a short trip now. Just make sure to pack an eye mask to ensure you can get a few hours of sleep after exploring the city into the wee hours of the morning.

This is a busy time of year, especially with matches taking place here June 14-July 15 for the 2018 FIFA World Cup . Keep this in mind when booking accommodation, performance tickets and making reservations.

Several carnivals occur during the festival where costumed actors play out some of the more significant historical events from the time of Peter the Great and Catherine the Great. The most popular carnivals of the season take place at the Grand Palace at Peterhof (often referred to as the Russian Versailles) and Catherine Palace

Looking for something more contemporary? Palace Square puts on huge concerts each year, featuring big international acts such as The Rolling Stones.

The Scarlet Sails celebration on June 23 marks the end of the school year and is probably the largest event of the White Nights Festival. This massive public event includes several stages of free music and ballet as well as rowing and motorboat races, and pirate ship battles on the Neva River. The main feature of the event (and its namesake) is a large ship with scarlet sails making its way across the river amongst a backdrop of fireworks.

Mariinsky Concert Hall : 20 Pisareva Street (but enter from (but enter from 37 Dekabristov Street); +7 812 326-41-41

4. Asheville, North Carolina

While Asheville is a popular spot year-round, many head there in fall to watch the leaves change. Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, autumn is a truly beautiful time of the year, but June's temperatures are pretty moderate for the American South, with highs in around 80 degrees Fahrenheit (26 degrees Celsius) and cooler, pleasant nights. Hiking is still comfortable this time of year -- especially if you're near water or under tree cover. And, of course, there are lots to be eaten and drunk here.

Asheville is known for being a beer city . The city has 26 craft breweries, and about 60 in the greater region and craft beer giants such as Sierra Nevada and New Belgium have set up shop here.

Are you ready to whet your whistle? If having this many drinking options seems a bit daunting, here's a good place to start:

-- Highland Brewing Company Independently owned since 1994, Highland Brewing paved the way for craft brewing in Asheville. Try the Burly Rye Stout or the High Flyin' IPA for something on the lighter side. (12 Old Charlotte Hwy, Asheville 28803. + 1 828-299-3370)

Wicked Weed Brewing Wicked Weed opened with a focus on "West Coast hoppy ales and authentic Belgian ales brewed to inspire those who drank them." It wasn't long before they began garnering lots of attention. In 2017, they entered into a partnership with Anheuser-Busch. Try the Ginger Saison or Rose Gold Belgian Ales. (91 Biltmore Avenue, Asheville 28801. +1 828-575-9599) --Wicked Weed opened with a focus on "West Coast hoppy ales and authentic Belgian ales brewed to inspire those who drank them." It wasn't long before they began garnering lots of attention. In 2017, they entered into a partnership with Anheuser-Busch. Try the Ginger Saison or Rose Gold Belgian Ales. (91 Biltmore Avenue, Asheville 28801. +1 828-575-9599)

-- Burial Beer Co. Located in Asheville's South Slope district, Burial began brewing as one-barrel system in 2013. Within a year they were at 10, and they've been steadily growing ever since. Try the Thresher Saison or the Billows Happy Kolsch. (40 Collier Ave, Asheville 28801. +1 828-475-2739)

Related content 15 cities in the South that know how to charm

If you are in the mood for something a bit more herbal, book a tour of Eda Rhyne Distillery and partake in their Appalachian Fernet or Amaro Flora. Be sure to call ahead. (101 Fairview Road, Suite A, Asheville 28803. + 1 828-412-5441)

To soak up some of that booze, head to Buxton Hall and get the Whole Hog Pulled Pork Plate with collard greens and potato salad. (32 Banks Ave, Asheville 28801. + 1 828-232-7216)

Or, indulge in smaller plates, at Chef Katie Button 's Spanish tapas bar Cúrate . (13 Biltmore Ave, Asheville 28801. + 1 828-239-2946)

Sunday brunch is taken almost as seriously as beer in Asheville. Avoid the crowds downtown and get a shawarma (add the fries) or fried haloumi egg sandwich, at West Asheville's Lebanese street food restaurant Gypsy Queen Cuisine . (807 Patton Ave, Asheville 28806. + 1 828-575-2758)

Now that you've eaten, take a drive on the Blue Ridge Parkway . If you want to stretch your legs and hike a bit there are countless trails you can easily access.

Here are a couple of suggestions: The Graveyard Fields Loop is a moderate 2.9 mile (4.6 kilometer) hike that with great views and a waterfall to cool off by. Pink Beds is a relatively flat, 6 mile (9.7 kilometer) loop that features a river and gorgeous flora and fauna.

5. Tel Aviv, Israel

Tel Aviv's modern skyline Shutterstock

While spring and fall are Tel Aviv 's less-expensive shoulder seasons, there's a reason summer is its most popular. Europeans, in particular, flock to Israel's Mediterranean coast this time of the year.

Israel's second most populous city of course has its fair share of historical and cultural points of interest. Tel Aviv's White City was named a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Site in 2003. This area contains over 4,000 buildings built in the Bauhaus or International Style -- the most of any city in the world. Regular architectural tours can be taken through the Bauhaus Center (77 Dizengoff Street Tel Aviv, 6433249. + 972 3-522-0249)

Get cultured at the Inga Gallery of Contemporary Art . Since it opened in 2006, Inga has played an important role in promoting and nurturing Israel's art scene. (7 Bar Yochai Street, Tel Aviv, 66556. Phone: + 972 3-5181812)

The Bialik House was once the home to Hebrew national poet Hayyim Nahman Bialik and now serves as a museum. The house was built in 1925 by Joseph Minor, who had studied under Alexander Baerwald, and was attempting to establish a "Hebrew style" of architecture. (Bialik St. 22, Tel Aviv-Yafo. Phone: + 972 3-525-4530)

Tel Aviv is a great city for shopping or just perusing. Stop by Jaffa Market for high-end and vintage housewares, clothing and goods. (Olei Zion Street, Tel Aviv-Yafo). Shuk HaCarmel Market has tasty treats, flowers, clothes and Judaica. (HaCarmel Street, Tel Aviv-Yafo)

Beachgoers will enjoy temperatures in the range of 81 F (27 C) to 69 F (20 C) in June and little-to-no precipitation. Tel Aviv has many beaches from which to choose. Here are a few to consider:

-- Bograshov Beach is a great place to people watch and take in Tel Aviv's architecture as well as the Mediterranean Sea.

-- Ajami Beach , just south of Old Jaffa, is a quieter option, if you want to escape the hustle-and-bustle of Tel Aviv.

-- Mezizim Beach offers a laid-back atmosphere, late night options as well as a playground.

Once you've gotten a tan, try Café 9-Beach for a lemon arak and Israeli-fusion cuisine. (1 Khavakuk ha-Navi, Tel Aviv 6350501. Phone: +972 1-700-505-595)

Often referred to as the Miami of the Middle East, Tel Aviv has a thriving nightlife all year long and no shortage of beautiful beings, but things can get particularly heated with the White Night gala.