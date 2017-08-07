DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Iceland's most beautiful places

Jenna Gottlieb, CNNUpdated 22nd April 2019
(CNN) — There aren't many countries where you can visit thermal springs and glaciers on the same day.
It's no wonder Iceland tourism is booming.
Ranked among the world's happiest countries, the Land of Fire and Ice is home to some spectacular natural surroundings.
In the southeast is Skaftafell, where visitors are treated to striking white glaciers against a backdrop of green fields and black sands.
Then there's Hraunfossar in the west, a series of waterfalls streaming over 900 meters out of a lava field.
Skagafjörður in northern Iceland, is an agriculture-rich region with more horses then humans. Scenic delights here include snow-topped mountains, a beautiful coastline and chunks of glacial ice dotting the fjord.
The Blue Lagoon -- arguably the busiest tourist sight in Iceland -- is located down south. Hundreds of thousands of visitors from across the world travel here each year to soak in its nutrient-rich water.
Click through the gallery above for our pick of the most beautiful places to see in Iceland.
