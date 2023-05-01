Dubai Now

This photographer is creating surreal, dramatic images of Dubai’s stunning skyline

By Nadia Leigh-Hewitson, CNN
Updated 5:09 AM EDT, Mon May 1, 2023
Dubai-based artist Baber Afzal captures the beauty of his home city in surreal combinations of photography and visual art. Pictured here: Visionary, 2017.
Dubai-based artist Baber Afzal captures the beauty of his home city in surreal combinations of photography and visual art. Pictured here: Visionary, 2017.
Baber Afzal
Afzal creates work that showcases the spirit of Dubai through its vistas and iconic landmarks. Pictured here: Luminous, 2016, a collaboration with digital artist Michal Klimczak.
Afzal creates work that showcases the spirit of Dubai through its vistas and iconic landmarks. Pictured here: Luminous, 2016, a collaboration with digital artist Michal Klimczak.
Baber Afzal & Michal Klimczak
Afzal incorporates technology into his practice, producing stunning images and also dynamic NFTs. Pictured here: Reflecity, 2017.
Afzal incorporates technology into his practice, producing stunning images and also dynamic NFTs. Pictured here: Reflecity, 2017.
Baber Afzal
"Having the fog roll into the city during the evening hours is an extremely rare phenomenon in the UAE and I was fortunate to capture this incredible event when I was standing near the Burj Khalifa," says Afzal. Pictured here: Clairvoyance, 2017.
"Having the fog roll into the city during the evening hours is an extremely rare phenomenon in the UAE and I was fortunate to capture this incredible event when I was standing near the Burj Khalifa," says Afzal. Pictured here: Clairvoyance, 2017.
Baber Afzal
Most of Afzal's<strong> </strong>works capture sunrise or sunset over the city of Dubai. Pictured here: Lustrous, 2019.
Most of Afzal's works capture sunrise or sunset over the city of Dubai. Pictured here: Lustrous, 2019.
Baber Afzal
He also depicts the natural landscapes that encapsulate the character of the UAE. Pictured here: Outshine, 2019.
He also depicts the natural landscapes that encapsulate the character of the UAE. Pictured here: Outshine, 2019.
Baber Afzal
Afzal has used his work to capture versions of the Dubai skyline that no longer exist, thanks to the ongoing and fast-paced urban development of the city. Pictured here: Iconic, 2014.
Afzal has used his work to capture versions of the Dubai skyline that no longer exist, thanks to the ongoing and fast-paced urban development of the city. Pictured here: Iconic, 2014.
Baber Afzal
"Art provides a powerful means of expressing human emotion and experience, and it can be used to communicate complex ideas and feelings that might otherwise be difficult to express," says Afzal. Pictured here: Legends, 2017.
"Art provides a powerful means of expressing human emotion and experience, and it can be used to communicate complex ideas and feelings that might otherwise be difficult to express," says Afzal. Pictured here: Legends, 2017.
Baber Afzal
His images often show a dramatic distinction between light and dark because he leans into the natural contrast created by dawn and dusk light. Pictured here: Phantasy, 2016.
His images often show a dramatic distinction between light and dark because he leans into the natural contrast created by dawn and dusk light. Pictured here: Phantasy, 2016.
Baber Afzal
Dubai's skyline through the lens of artist Baber Afzal

Editor’s Note: This CNN Travel series is, or was, sponsored by the country it highlights. CNN retains full editorial control over subject matter, reporting and frequency of the articles and videos within the sponsorship, in compliance with our policy.

CNN  — 

Dubai is known for its breathtaking architecture and iconic skyline. Now, artist Baber Afzal is capturing the city-state’s famous towers and spires in a new light through a series of stunning images that marry architecture, environment, and atmosphere.

“There are many places that I love out here in Dubai, especially the architectural landscape as it keeps evolving every year – and that evolution inspires me (because I’m) able to shoot from unique vantage points to share a different perspective of the city,” explains Afzal.

Afzal, 40, uses a combination of landscape and architectural photography, and visual art techniques, to illustrate the city of Dubai as he sees it.

“One thing that has remained constant in my work, whether it be capturing the cityscape or the dunes, is the hazy sunsets and sunrises in this region,” he says. “Awareness of the climatic conditions gave birth to a unique editing style and technique to express my visions.”

A Pakistani native, Afzal first started making art in 2007. “My interest in art grew after I experienced capturing and editing the beautiful landscape of Margalla Hills in Islamabad, Pakistan,” he says. “I gravitated toward the editing aspect since shifting color and contrast values really fascinated me.”

Photographer and visual artist Baber Afzal captures Dubai in a unique light in his ethereal images. Pictured here: Luminous, 2016, a collaboration with Michal Klimczak.
Photographer and visual artist Baber Afzal captures Dubai in a unique light in his ethereal images. Pictured here: Luminous, 2016, a collaboration with Michal Klimczak.
Baber Afzal & Michal Klimczak

Afzal scouts locations prior to a shoot, and says it often takes him many hours to capture the perfect image. He then spends a few days in post-production, manipulating the image and executing his vision to create ethereal, striking pictures.

“Art provides a powerful means of expressing human emotion and experience, and it can be used to communicate complex ideas and feelings that might otherwise be difficult to express,” he says. “I aim to enhance this experience by showcasing visual concepts from a different light that will highlight the unseen beauty that exists in city life and in nature too.”

A nostalgic side of Dubai like you've never seen before

Afzal’s work has received awards from around the world and has been published both locally and internationally in magazines and photography books. Last month, his artwork “LUMINOUS” was showcased in New York City at the prestigious “NFT NYC 2023.”

He produces much of his work as NFTs (non-fungible tokens), capitalizing on the digital format to add animation and complex imagery to create one-of-a-kind dreamlike moving pictures.

He believes that technology will play a significant role in the future of the art scene in Dubai. “I expect to see more artists, including myself, experimenting with technology and incorporating it into our work in new and innovative ways in the years to come,” says Afzal.

Related