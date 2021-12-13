Philadelphia joins list of US cities putting in vaccine mandates for indoor venues

(CNN) — If you're wanting to duck indoors for a cheesesteak or some other delicious treat when you're visiting Philly next year, you better have your proof of vaccination handy.

Joining some other large cities and tourist destinations across the United States , Philadelphia has announced it will require proof of Covid-19 vaccination for admission to indoor restaurants, theaters and entertainment venues where food or drinks are served.

The mandate is set to go into effect starting January 3, 2022, according to a news release from the city on Monday.

The largest city in Pennsylvania said the mandate will apply to the following types of establishments:

-- Indoor restaurant spaces and bars

-- Cafes within museums

-- Catering halls and food courts

-- Entertainment venues, conventions and casinos where food is served

-- Movie theaters and bowling alleys

What does fully vaccinated mean?

Patrons wishing to enter these establishments must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, meaning they need to have received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to the release.

Establishments can accept negative Covid-19 tests taken within 24 hours of entry instead of proof of vaccination for the first two weeks of the mandate, but this exception will end on January 17, according to the news release.

People with proof of valid religious or medical exemptions and children younger than 5 years and 3 months are exempt from the mandate, according to the city.

The mandate does not apply to some other settings. They include K-12 and early childcare settings, hospitals, residential or healthcare facilities, grocery stores, convenience stores or Philadelphia International Airport except in traditional seated restaurants or in seated bar style locations, the city states.

Other US cities with mandates

The Golden Gate Bridge is the iconic symbol of San Francisco, one of the major tourist destinations in the United States with a vaccine mandate for many indoor activities. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The City of Brotherly Love is hardly the only big city or tourist destination in the United States with some type of vaccine mandate or testing requirement. Here are some significant others:

In nearby New York City, the " Key to NYC " mandate has been in effect since September 13 and is being further tightened in December.

Restaurants, movie theaters and other venues are open -- but their indoor spaces are open only to vaccinated patrons 12 and older who have had at least one dose of vaccine. Starting Tuesday, December 14, children 5 to 12 must show proof of at least one dose of vaccine.

And starting December 27, the website says "people 12 and older participating in public indoor activities will be required to show proof they have received two vaccine doses, except for those who have received the one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine."

Down in the Gulf region, foodie favorite New Orleans also has a mandate in place. Anyone 12 or older must have proof of at least one vaccine shot or a negative result of a Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours to enter indoor restaurants, bars, music halls, indoor sports arenas, casinos and other entertainment venues.

Out on the West Coast, travel darling San Francisco requires proof of vaccination to visit bars, restaurants, gyms and other indoor entertainment establishments. CNN Travel has reached out to the San Francisco Mayor's Office to clarify if you need to be fully vaccinated or if partial vaccination is enough. Unlike New Orleans, a negative Covid-19 test can't be used in lieu of proof of vaccination in San Francisco.

In Los Angeles , all customers served in the indoor part of a food or beverage establishment and other types of indoor venues must show proof of full vaccination before entry. Find out more details, including limited exemptions, at the SafePassLA website

Also, California will require universal masking in indoor public settings starting December 15 through January 15, California Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced in a teleconference Monday.