Philadelphia changes nickname to honorary "City of Sisterly Love" for 100-year anniversary of 19th Amendment

(CNN) — Philadelphia is honoring the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which recognized women's right to vote, by making an honorary change to its famous nickname.

"The City of Brotherly Love," will be known ceremonially as "The City of Sisterly Love" for all of 2020. A city resolution states that "the equal participation of women in politics and government is essential to building strong communities and a vibrant democracy that takes into consideration all facets of life, the workforce, family, and community."

City Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson introduced the resolution Thursday, noting that while this anniversary recognizes women's right to vote, the resolution points out that millions were not allowed to actually participate in elections for decades to come.

"The language does not shy away from acknowledging that the 19th Amendment granted women the right to vote in print, but not in practice," Gimore Richardson said in the meeting. "A vast number of women of color were still fully disenfranchised until the 1965 Voting Rights Act. A fact that continues to elude the narrative about the 19th Amendment."

City Councilwoman Katherine Gilmore Richardson Philadelphia City Council

The resolution is a joint effort between tourism group Visit Philadelphia and the City Council to get visitors and residents to explore Philadelphia and contributions of the city's women, Gilmore Richardson said.

Mayor Jim Kenney commended the ceremonial change of the city's nickname.

"Philadelphia is proud to join the nation in celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment," Kenney said in a statement. "Women are the backbone of our families, our communities, and our society. This ceremonial changing of our nickname, and accompanying tourism campaign from Visit Philadelphia, are among the many ways Philadelphia will mark this milestone."

Gilmore Richardson added that this resolution was not intended to erase men but to uplift women, "because we don't have to put someone down to lift someone up."