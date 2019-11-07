New York's newest hotel suite runs $350,000 a week

(CNN) — The views are spectacular from the highest Central Park-facing hotel suite in New York City.

And the price of the Park Hyatt's new Manhattan Sky Suite is in line with its sky-grazing 59th floor perch.

A week's stay will run deep-pocketed guests a cool $350,000. The suite is $50,000 a night with a seven-night minimum.

The three-bedroom suite, which was unveiled on Wednesday, stretches across 4,200 square feet on the 59th floor of the One57 luxury residential tower.

"New York City hotels are renowned for their specialty suites, but nothing in the city measures up to this new suite's overwhelming sense of luxury and unparalleled views of Central Park and the Manhattan skyline," said Peter Roth, area vice president and general manager, Park Hyatt New York, in a statement.

There are three and a half baths (with soaking tubs and walk-in rain showers), a private elevator, a dining room that seats 10, a breakfast nook and a full kitchen with professional-grade Miele appliances.

In the Grand Salon, the suite's floor-to-ceiling windows showcase Central Park -- where changing leaves are on full display this time of year. A glass-enclosed fireplace offers a cozy accompaniment to the engrossing view.

Crisp, contemporary interiors by Jeffrey Beers International include original works by artists including James Nares and Andisheh Avini.

The $350,000 price tag includes accommodation, breakfast, spa treatments and helicopter airport transfers for up to six guests, plus butler service, a personal chef and access to all of Park Hyatt New York's facilities and amenities.