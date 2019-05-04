Paris bans e-scooters from sidewalks, citing rise in accidents

(CNN) — France will ban electric scooters from its sidewalks from September, after locals grew frustrated with the vehicles congesting public areas and causing an increase in accidents.

Paris and other cities have become home to thousands of e-scooters since their introduction just a year ago, with several companies operating scooter-sharing systems in the capital.

But their use has caused tensions with residents, and France's transport minister admitted they have resulted in accidents.

"The development of these (scooters) was very rapid and a little anarchic. We didn't see it coming and it became the law of the jungle," Elisabeth Borne told Le Parisien. "And it is true that we are seeing an increase in accidents and but also an increasing sense of unease on our pavements."

Borne announced riders will be fined 135 euros ($150) from September if they use e-scooters on sidewalks.

"Our main objective is that pedestrians no longer walk the pavements in fear of getting run down," she said, adding that operators were themselves calling for "good practice rules" and for clarifications about how the vehicles could be used.

US start-up Lime, which manages an e-scooter network in various cities and allows people to rent the vehicles through an app, has aggressively entered the European market in the past year, with Paris as one of its flagship locations. It has been followed by companies including Tier, Bird and Uber offshoot Jump.

Electric scooters from apps Tier and Bird in front of the Notre Dame Cathedral. KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

But questions have been raised over the safety of the products, and earlier this week, a highly anticipated US study found especially high rates of accidents among new riders.