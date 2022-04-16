Travel news this week: Craigslist cruise ships and contraband canes

Editor's Note — Sign up for Unlocking the World, CNN Travel's weekly newsletter . Get news about destinations opening and closing, inspiration for future adventures, plus the latest in aviation, food and drink, where to stay and other travel developments.

(CNN) — Easter Saturday: It's that sweet lull between the weekend travel crowds. If you're celebrating, we wish you a happy holiday season.

Now here are the biggest travel stories this week.

Cruise control

Most of us are no stranger to online impulse purchases -- but Santa Cruz resident Chris Willson went one further when he bought a dilapidated cruise ship off Craigslist . Now he's raising funds for a $3 million restoration and living on board full time.

Then there are the people who want to spend the rest of their lives on cruise ships , like Seattle couple Angela and Richard Burk, who've so far spent a full year at sea. Theirs is the second story in our new CNN travel series Monthly Ticket, which spotlights some of the most fascinating topics in the travel world. In April, we're focusing on the cruise industry

Chance Encounters

Love can be found in the most curious places, even a Greyhound bus or broken-down commuter train.

For Tiffany and Bridgette Woods, their journey began with a chance meeting at Sacramento Bus Station and 35 years later, they've embraced marriage, children and Tiffany's gender transition along the way.

And in southeast England, when a scuba divemaster's phone died as she sat in a delayed train carriage one winter's night in Christmas 2018, she struck up conversation with a nearby asparagus farmer . A long-distance relationship began, which then led to marriage.

Tourism recovery

Covid shook up the world's top destination rankings. Now a new set of cities, most of them in Europe, lead the list

And while the pandemic meant that China's Guangzhou Airport handled the most passengers in 2020, last year a bustling US hub reclaimed its title as the world's busiest airport

For the third week in a row, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention didn't add a single new destination to its highest-risk Level 4 category for travel . But while Asia and the Caribbean have seen declines in Covid rates, much of Europe remains at the highest-risk ranking.

Airline news

Security officers at a Boston airport discovered a long blade inside a traveler's cane earlier this month. The man said he "had no idea the blade was in there."

Other strange items recently confiscated by the US Transport Security Administration include a meth-filled burrito, a deodorant stick packed with bullets, and a chainsaw.

The US federal transportation mask mandate has been extended until May 3 , meaning that face coverings are still required aboard airplanes, trains and on public transport.

It's a wing thing

First, we taught you the fascinating history of evacuation slides . Now we bring you the wonderful world of winglets.

Winglets are the ubiquitous little swooshes at the end of modern aircraft wings, and they help airplanes save thousands of gallons of fuel each year. Here's how

And if wings are your thing, you may also be interested in the latest blended wing concepts, such as the Airbus zero-emissions ZEROe and the futuristic Flying-V

Life on the road

new book profiles people who have renovated vintage Airstreams that are beautiful both inside and out.

A never-before-seen Venice landmark has just opened to the public.

Today, April 16, is the start of US National Park Week 2022 and, in celebration, the NPS is offering free entry to all 423 of its sites.

