Travel news: Supersonic jets, solar planes and underground railways

Summer travel
This weekend is the Memorial Day holiday in the States -- the unofficial start of summer -- and more than 39 million people are expected to be traveling. America's top beach expert -- a.k.a. "Dr. Beach" -- has released his annual roundup of the best sandy stretches in the US. This year, the top spot goes to a wild expanse in North Carolina. For those making plans farther afield, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added five new destinations to its "high" risk category for travelers, including the Bahamas. But while travel is up, passengers are still being hit by flight delays and cancellations caused by staffing issues and other factors. Delta just became the latest airline to "strategically decrease" its flights for the months ahead, following JetBlue and Alaska Airlines. It's set to be a season of high prices and extra hassle. Here are some tips for saving on gas if you're hitting the road this summer.
Riding the rails
Named after Queen Elizabeth II, Crossrail opened up in London on May 24 as The Elizabeth line. It connects East and West London like never before.
The Elizabeth line, London's huge new underground railway, finally opened on May 24 -- four years behind schedule. Large crowds of rail enthusiasts and excited locals turned out to catch the first trains in what is the biggest new development in the city's rail network for half a century. Elsewhere in rail news, the European Interrail pass turns 50 this year. The budget multi-country rail ticket, originally open to travelers under 21, opened up the continent to generations of young people and is still going strong today.
News from the sky
The in-development Global 8000 will have capacity for up to 19 passengers.
Canadian manufacturer Bombardier has announced that its upcoming Global 8000 plane, which it says will be "the world's fastest and longest-range purpose-built business jet," has gone supersonic in tests. The aircraft is expected to enter service in 2025. Meanwhile a US-Spanish startup called Skydweller Aero is developing a solar-powered airplane capable of staying in the air for months at a time. If you're returning to flying post-Covid but are concerned about how to reduce your carbon footprint, we've put together this guide to more sustainable flying, from alternative fuels to rationing trips.
Between 1970 and 1997, global numbers of cruise passengers jumped from 500,000 a year to 5 million. This leap, experts say, was down to the impact of one hit TV show: the glamorous world of "The Love Boat." Romance is also thriving at 37,000 feet. Last month, a couple got married on a Southwest plane after a canceled flight meant they wouldn't make their date at a Vegas wedding chapel. And back in 2018, a woman found herself sitting next to the "annoying guy" she'd encountered in the airport terminal. Then they fell in love.
Turkish delight
Deep in southeastern Turkey, the beautiful city of Mardin reflects thousands of years of history in the majestic architecture of its old buildings. Take a look at this ancient treasure trove.
