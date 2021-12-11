World's top tourist destination on 'very high' travel risk list

Editor's Note — CNN is launching Unlocking the World, a weekly newsletter to guide you through the latest travel developments and more. Sign up here

(CNN) — You all excited for a third year of the pandemic? Neither are we. But as restrictions tighten around the world, CNN Travel has been taking solace in the world's greatest cocktail bars and Europe's finest cheeses.

Here are the latest travel developments you need to know about from the past seven days.

Omicron is still complicating travel as the holidays creep up

Since the world learned of Omicron in late November, travel restrictions have changed minute by minute. With new medical information trickling in, travelers face a complicated landscape for the holidays. We've got expert advice from US doctors on whether the new variant should figure into holiday travel plans and gathering for parties

If you've got an international trip coming up and want to know what's what, CNN Travel has 35 regularly updated destination guides on our Unlocking the World page, covering the Covid rules everywhere from Antarctica to Uruguay . Just click on the banner at the top of any of our Unlocking the World articles to dive in.

France moved into the CDC's highest-risk category for travel this week. Joel Saget/AFP via Getty Images

Each week, many of these destinations move up and down the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's travel risk list. France , the world's top tourist destination pre-pandemic, moved into the highest-risk category on Monday. It's among seven destinations that joined the "very high" risk this week.

A passenger jumped out of a jet while another assaulted crew

It was another week of disruptive incidents for US airlines and airports. On December 4, a 30-year-old man jumped out of an airplane as it was taxiing at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

No wonder people are looking at alternative, perhaps less stressful, ways to travel.

A 67-year-old Slovenian is swimming the world's most dangerous rivers , braving pirates and piranhas on his way. It's certainly one way to avoid check-in queues.

Remember when travel was glamorous?

l e v a r t

There are lots of cool new high-speed trains

As the world faces up to climate change, short-haul flights are looking increasingly unattractive to many travelers. For intercity or international journeys of up to 700 kilometers (345 miles), high-speed rail is looking to be the most effective alternative, and these days, trains can reach speeds of up to 290 kph (180 mph) or more.

China is the world leader in the field, but Spain, Germany, Italy, Belgium and England are expanding the European network and other countries are expected to follow suit by the 2030s.

CNN's Ben Jones has put together this round-up of where you can travel on the world's fastest trains in 2022.

London has the world's best bars

For the second year in a row, London's Connaught Bar -- at the 124-year-old Connaught Hotel in Mayfair -- has been crowned the best bar in the world. That's thanks to its elegant Cubist-inspired setting, five-star hospitality, and a cocktail offering which includes a Martini trolley where personalized drinks are prepared tableside.

If contemporary industrial chic is more your thing, Tayēr + Elementary, across town on East London's Old Street, specializes in bottled cocktails and is No. 2 on the annual World's 50 Best Bars list.

And Europe has incredible cheeses

We'll never know the identity of the ancient glutton of yore who realized that when bacteria curdles milk, the results are delicious after a while. We -- or the lactose-tolerant of us, at least -- do owe her or him a huge favor. In honor of that dairy-loving pioneer, this week CNN Travel put together a list of Europe's most delightful cheeses

You might also want to put the newly crowned world's best cheese on your to-taste list.

Total eclipse over Antarctica

The solar eclipse brought a few minutes of total darkness to the continent which usually experiences continual daylight during its summer season.

In case you missed it

Camels were disqualified from a beauty pageant because of Botox use.

A climber found jewels worth $168,700 on Mont Blanc.

What up, IKEA...

Dead chickens have been keeping airplanes safe for years.

And you never even thought to thank them