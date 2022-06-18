An unfinished building has been named 2022's top attraction

Editor's Note — Sign up for Unlocking the World, CNN Travel's weekly newsletter . Get news about destinations opening and closing, inspiration for future adventures, plus the latest in aviation, food and drink, where to stay and other travel developments.

(CNN) — Summer solstice is almost here, the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

CNN Travel is here with ideas on how best to spend those daylight hours, from America's most stunning train journeys and finest restaurants to the attractions and theme parks named the greatest for 2022.

Crossing continents

This is the year for making epic travel plans.

Scottish adventurer Louis Hall is on a 2,800-kilometer-long (1,740-mile-long) journey across Europe from Italy to Spain, and it's all on horseback . (Big up to Sasha, his current equine companion).

And last month, Nigerian Kunle Adeyanju completed a 41-day motorcycle ride from London to Lagos to raise money for the eradication of polio in Africa.

If you're inspired to cross continents on your next big trip, check out our round-up of North America's most stunning train journeys , from the California Zephyr to Via Rail Canada.

And to find out which sites and experiences other travelers are loving the most, take a look at Tripadvisor's top attractions for 2022 . A Spanish landmark has been named the best in the world -- and they haven't even finished building it yet.

North America's finest

Attaboy's cocktails have been delighting Manhattanites for a decade. Attaboy

An Indian eatery in North Carolina has just been named America's most outstanding restaurant at the prestigious James Beard Awards.

And earlier this month, New York's Attaboy, a Lower East Side legend for 10 years, was named best bar in North America at the inaugural North America's 50 Best Bars awards

But for America's most exciting cocktail scene, head to Mexico City. The Mexican capital has three bars in the list's top 10: Handshake Speakeasy , hidden behind a cigar shop in Colonia Juarez (No. 2); local craft cocktail trailblazer Licorería Limantour (No.3); and Baltra Bar , renowned for its Tuesday martini nights (No. 7).

The food scene has just brightened up in the Sunshine State, with the Michelin guide coming to Florida for the first time. A total of 15 restaurants have been awarded those coveted stars -- L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon Miami even got two.

Airplane cabins of the future

l e v a r t

CNN Travel's Francesca Street visited the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg, Germany, this week and was the first journalist to try out a new double-decker airplane seat prototype, which has since gone viral.

The provocative design has prompted lots of comment, positive and negative (they're already describing it on Reddit as the "human centipede" of travel). We found it comfy with plenty of legroom, but more than a little claustrophobic.

The seat was a nominee last year at the Crystal Cabin Awards, which honor the most innovative and creative new aircraft interior concepts. The 2022 winners include "floating" cabin furniture and seats that come with their own personal fridge.

What's new in Italy

The Amalfi Coast is one of the world's most glamorous road trip destinations, but its popularity has led to huge traffic jams in peak season. Authorities are now limiting tourist access by introducing an innovative new entry system based on license plates

The United States has lifted its Covid testing rule for inbound travelers just as the already chaotic summer season really heats up. Experts predict Europe will soon be "inundated with American travelers."

One extreme way to get a bit of space to yourself in the Bel Paese is simply to buy your own Italian village . That's what Scottish businessman Cesidio Di Ciacca did, taking over the hamlet historically named after his family.

40 years in nine photos

l e v a r t

A group of five friends has staged the same photo at the same California lake every five years for the past four decades. Despite one man's recent cancer scare, this week they captured the 2022 shot. Here's their story

