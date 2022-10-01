Editor's Note — Sign up for Unlocking the World, CNN Travel's weekly newsletter . Get news about destinations opening and closing, inspiration for future adventures, plus the latest in aviation, food and drink, where to stay and other travel developments.

(CNN) — This week in travel: The wreckage of the ship that tried to warn the Titanic about the iceberg has been found. The world's most spectacular airport is about to double in size. And the US has been bracing itself against Hurricane Ian

Blue-sky thinking

Singapore's Changi is no ordinary airport. It has an indoor waterfall, a swimming pool, a movie theater, a butterfly garden and more. And now the spectacular megahub is set to get a whole lot bigger: Here are the latest details about the new Terminal 5 , which will be as big as all four present terminals put together.

And over at Washington state's Grant County International Airport, the world's first all-electric passenger plane -- named Alice -- completed its first test flight on September 27. Watch here

New inflight entertainment concepts unveiled this year at the 2022 Aircraft Interiors Expo in Germany hope to revolutionize the current inflight experience, and American Airlines has revealed new premium suites with privacy doors. However, not everyone thinks the trend for gated suites is a good idea. Here's why

Destination inspiration

The hit CNN series "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy" returns on October 9. This time, the actor-turned-gourmand will be visiting Liguria, Puglia, Sardinia and Calabria. To whet your appetite in the meantime, sign up to our Unlocking Italy newsletter f or a taste of la dolce vita.

On the other side of the Adriatic Sea, tourist numbers to Croatia have skyrocketed since the emergence of a certain hit HBO show featuring dragons and dynastic feuding. While most of the crowds throng in Dubrovnik, it's still possible to have a more laid-back visit to the Dalmatian Coast. Here are seven lesser-known seaside towns to consider.

The way we were

Today, low-cost roadside hotels are commonplace, but back when Kemmons Wilson opened the first Holiday Inn in his home town of Memphis, Tennessee, in 1952, it was a move that revolutionized 20th-century travel. Read the 70-year story here

Meanwhile, in 1950s Soviet-era Hungary, travel options were limited, meaning that the country's Lake Balaton became the region's answer to the Riviera. The resort's popularity is once again rising, earning it the nickname "The Hamptons of Hungary."

Over in Asia, a rural, mostly uninhabited island called Sentosa was green-lit in the 1970s to become an urban playground: Here's how it became Singapore's favorite staycation hideaway

Spotlight on Dubai

A Canadian company wants to built a series of enormous moon-shaped hotels around the world. For their launch city, they've chosen a city known for its ambitious architecture: Dubai.

While that project is still at the shooting-for-the-stars concept stage, the city's striking new stainless steel Museum of the Future opened earlier this year. Here's how the gravity-defying structure was built.

But beyond all the building bombast, there's a gentler, low-key side to the city, too. Photographer Preet Uday's images conjure up an evocative, wistful world of sherbet pinks and saffron oranges.

We won another Emmy, baby

It was the 1970s and Tony and Maureen Wheeler had a dream: to travel from London to Sydney by land, or at least as much as they could. They embarked on a once-in-a-lifetime journey that changed global traveling forever.

So hot on the heels of "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy" winning a Primetime Emmy earlier this month, this week, CNN Travel's "The Hippie Trail" won a News & Documentary Emmy for Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction. I know, right?! Gonna need a bigger mantelpiece. Check out our award-winning interactive here

In case you missed it

The SS Mesaba merchant ship tried to warn the Titanic about the iceberg.

And in Israel, a 1,200-year-old shipwreck filled with cargo has been found.

Its discovery has rewritten the history books. Watch here

"I've never seen so much lightning in an eye."

A hurricane hunter reports from inside Hurricane Ian

Strange moans and groans were heard blasting out over the PA on an American Airlines flight.

But what were the origins of the hoo-ha and harrumphing? Listen here.

