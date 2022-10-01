(CNN) — This week in travel: The wreckage of the ship that tried to warn the Titanic about the iceberg has been found. The world's most spectacular airport is about to double in size. And the US has been bracing itself against Hurricane Ian.
Blue-sky thinking
Singapore's Changi is no ordinary airport. It has an indoor waterfall, a swimming pool, a movie theater, a butterfly garden and more. And now the spectacular megahub is set to get a whole lot bigger: Here are the latest details about the new Terminal 5, which will be as big as all four present terminals put together. And over at Washington state's Grant County International Airport, the world's first all-electric passenger plane -- named Alice -- completed its first test flight on September 27. Watch here.
Destination inspiration
On the other side of the Adriatic Sea, tourist numbers to Croatia have skyrocketed since the emergence of a certain hit HBO show featuring dragons and dynastic feuding. While most of the crowds throng in Dubrovnik, it's still possible to have a more laid-back visit to the Dalmatian Coast. Here are seven lesser-known seaside towns to consider.
The way we were
Today, low-cost roadside hotels are commonplace, but back when Kemmons Wilson opened the first Holiday Inn in his home town of Memphis, Tennessee, in 1952, it was a move that revolutionized 20th-century travel. Read the 70-year story here. Meanwhile, in 1950s Soviet-era Hungary, travel options were limited, meaning that the country's Lake Balaton became the region's answer to the Riviera. The resort's popularity is once again rising, earning it the nickname "The Hamptons of Hungary."
Spotlight on Dubai
A Canadian company wants to built a series of enormous moon-shaped hotels around the world. For their launch city, they've chosen a city known for its ambitious architecture: Dubai. But beyond all the building bombast, there's a gentler, low-key side to the city, too. Photographer Preet Uday's images conjure up an evocative, wistful world of sherbet pinks and saffron oranges.
We won another Emmy, baby
It was the 1970s and Tony and Maureen Wheeler had a dream: to travel from London to Sydney by land, or at least as much as they could. They embarked on a once-in-a-lifetime journey that changed global traveling forever.
So hot on the heels of "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy" winning a Primetime Emmy earlier this month, this week, CNN Travel's "The Hippie Trail" won a News & Documentary Emmy for Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction. I know, right?! Gonna need a bigger mantelpiece. Check out our award-winning interactive here.
In case you missed it
The SS Mesaba merchant ship tried to warn the Titanic about the iceberg.
And in Israel, a 1,200-year-old shipwreck filled with cargo has been found.
Its discovery has rewritten the history books. Watch here.
"I've never seen so much lightning in an eye."
Strange moans and groans were heard blasting out over the PA on an American Airlines flight.
But what were the origins of the hoo-ha and harrumphing? Listen here.
Junior jet set
Top image: Singapore Changi Airport's expansion plans are seen in a rendering (Changi Airport Group).