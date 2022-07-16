The best destinations to visit in 2022 and the best airlines to get there

Editor's Note — Sign up for Unlocking the World, CNN Travel's weekly newsletter . Get news about destinations opening and closing, inspiration for future adventures, plus the latest in aviation, food and drink, where to stay and other travel developments.

(CNN) — This week in travel news, Time Out and TIME have both announced their annual lists of must-visit destinations, while AirlineRatings.com has named the world's best airlines for 2022.

Destination inspiration

First, Time Out released its 2022 round-up of the world's best cities . In a Europe-dominated list, Scotland had two cities in the top five. (You can hear what Anthony Bourdain made of the country when he visited in 2015 on the "Parts Unknown" podcast .)

Edinburgh Castle towers above Princes Street Gardens in the top-rated Scottish city. ChrisHepburn/E+/Getty Images

Then TIME unleashed its list of the world's 50 greatest places : Japanese islands, a South African wine region and a handful of South American cities were among them.

Other recommendations from us here at CNN Travel include these spots in Europe -- where the dollar is strong against the euro -- and the Maldives: I mean, just look at these overwater villas

Extraordinary wonders

In England, a tomb linked to the legend of King Arthur is being excavated for the first time, and a "pristine" 200-year-old cobalt mine has been uncovered, with personal items including leather shoes and clay pipes inside.

may be just over 50 years old, but there are millennia of history to explore. Abu Dhabi is home to an array of and the lush man-made splendor of the Al Ain Oasis. Over in the Middle East, the United Arab Emiratesmay be just over 50 years old, but there are millennia of history to exploreAbu Dhabi is home to an array of historic treasures , including the 18th-century Hosn Palaceand the lush man-made splendor of the Al Ain Oasis.

Then there's Abu Dhabi's otherworldly fossil dunes : frozen waves of solid sand that have been crafted over tens of thousands of years.

Taste the world

Revered food writer Grace Young is having a moment. She's just won the Julia Child Award and the 2022 James Beard Humanitarian of the Year Award, and she's deep on a mission to save America's Chinatowns

And if Asian food's your jam, you might also enjoy our story on how "bland" tofu became one of the world's hottest foods. And if you're still hungry for more, try this Japanese tea house that lets visitors drink from $25,000 antique bowls

Be careful out there

It's wildfire season in California, and firefighters are working hard to protect Yosemite National Park's giant sequoias -- the largest trees on Earth by volume. The Incan ruins of Machu Picchu in Peru were also under threat from wildfire earlier this month.

In Kyrgyzstan, a group of tourists trekking in the Tian Shan mountains were lucky to survive a huge avalanche that swept over them on July 8: Watch here

And on the same weekend in Italy, a man from Baltimore emerged unscathed after falling into the Mount Vesuvius volcano while reaching for his phone.

North Carolina, a pilot was Earlier this month inNorth Carolina, a pilot was forced to land his small plane right in the middle of highway traffic after his engine failed three times.

And travelers not facing bodily harm may still be looking at massive flight delays and cancellations as airlines and airports scramble to meet summer demand.

Aloha, Hawai'i

If you're thinking about visiting America's Pacific paradise, here's the rundown of what's happening in Hawaiʻi

In case you missed it

A Middle Eastern airline has been named world's best for the second year in a row.

It cemented its dominance by continuing to operate during the pandemic

It's summertime in the Northern Hemisphere, when drowning incidents are at their peak.

Here are Here are tips on keeping you and your loved ones safe

