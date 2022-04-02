The world's best breakfasts, pancakes and other morning snacks

Editor's Note — Sign up for Unlocking the World, CNN Travel's weekly newsletter . Get news about destinations opening and closing, inspiration for future adventures, plus the latest in aviation, food and drink, where to stay and other travel developments.

(CNN) — This week in travel news, we bring you the breakfast capital of the world, new ultra-long-haul flights and the fascinating evolution of the airplane evacuation slide.

Breakfast of champions

Why tiptoe into your day with a piece of toast when you can set yourself up for success with a 30-dish all-day breakfast banquet?

Van, eastern Turkey, is the home of serpme kahvaltı -- breakfast spread -- and the morning feast includes oven-hot flatbreads, Turkish coffee, creamy scrambled eggs, local cheese flavored with mountain herbs, grape molasses and tahini.

How the sausage gets made

Cooking oil was out of the pan and into the airplane on March 25, when it powered an Airbus A380 on a three-hour trial flight in France.

The aerospace manufacturer hopes to get its aircraft certified to run on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) -- made mostly of used cooking oil and waste fats -- by the end of the decade.

In another behind-the-scenes peek at how the aviation sausage is made, this week we looked at the evolution of another slippery airplane asset: evacuation slides

Did you know that the "arm doors and cross check" instruction to flight attendants as a plane leaves the gate is when the slides are prepped to automatically deploy?

Rays of travel sunshine

Sometimes no news is good news, right?

For the first time in many months, this week the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention didn't add a single new destination to its highest-risk category for travel . And it also lifted its risk advisory for cruise travel

As people start to book their 2022 vacations, many US airlines are calling for an end to mask mandates and Covid testing. Here's what doctors have to say about it

While many parts of the world are opening back up, China's zero-Covid policy means that lockdowns are continuing across the country. Luxury hotels in Chinese cities are now offering babysitting services to parents trying to manage that familiar challenge of juggling remote working with managing their kids' online learning.

Homes for refugees

Just over a month ago, Bulgarian Desislava Tosheva was watching the news about Russia's invasion of Ukraine and decided to set up a Facebook group: Accommodation, Help & Shelter for Ukraine

Now, it has nearly 88,000 members and Tosheva and her admins have personally arranged housing for around 90 refugees. Many of the hosts are donating the use of their vacation properties -- including a castle in Ireland -- to people who have lost everything.

And in Ukraine itself, a remote ski resort in the Carpathian Mountains has become a refuge for displaced citizens.

10-year vacation

Tom Grond has been to 130 countries, including Syria. Tom Grond

Dutch blogger Tom Grond set out on a round-the-world trip in December 2012 -- and he hasn't stopped since. Here's how he went from being a $30-a-day budget traveler to sustaining himself through writing and posting about his adventures

In case you missed it

This tiny Italian village wants to become an independent nation.

Don't be afraid to chase your dreams, little Principality of Seborga

What weighs 1,600 pounds and loves spring break?

When Anthony Bourdain visited Libya in 2013, he discovered local hip-hop, Italian restaurants and post-war uncertainty.

Get set, travel

Really, really long flights are popping up a lot lately. Qantas has a new 17-hour, ultra-long-haul route between Melbourne, Australia, and Dallas, Texas. And Russian airspace rerouting may create a new world's longest flight

If your travel hours are stretching into double digits, it's nice to be able to afford some luxury -- without your costs running into quadruple digits or more.