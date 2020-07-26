A room with a zoo

(CNN) — Ever want to wake up to a Walrus?

At the Pairi Daiza Resort , visitors can do just that. Named the Best Zoo in Europe by the Diamond Themepark Awards in 2019, the resort is located about an hour's drive from Brussels in Brugelette.

Those who decide to stay at the park overnight can choose from a variety of accommodations located on the east end of the park, in areas (or "worlds") called The Last Frontier and The Land of the Cold.

The resort offers 100 rooms with eight different themes and wildlife views.

A nosy brown bear gazes into a guestroom at Pairi Daiza Resort. Pairi Daiza

Guestroom views look upon wildlife such as wolves and bears, sea lions, Siberian tigers, penguins, polar bears and walruses.

The stays in the Land of the Cold include The Walrus House, where the rooms evoke the feeling of sleeping in a snow cave, with a glass partition that looks directly into the walrus's aquatic habitat.

The Polar Bear House rooms offer the choice to gaze upon the white bears above ground or in the water -- the window seat is particularly awesome.

Love at first sight at The Polar Bear House. Pairi Daiza

The stay includes 24-hour park access, breakfast and dinner, wifi and nonalcoholic drinks in the room. Prices for a two day, one night package start at 129 euro ($150 USD) per person.