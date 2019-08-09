Zaha Hadid-designed hotel nears completion in Dubai

Editor's Note — CNN's series often carry sponsorship originating from the countries and regions we profile. However, CNN retains full editorial control over all of its reports. Our sponsorship policy.

(CNN) — Dubai's hotels are among the most luxurious and extravagant in the world. But there's one that's about to set itself apart from all others in the Emirate.

The soon-to-be-opened ME by Melia, will be the first and only in the global city to be designed by the late, world-famous architect, Zaha Hadid

Designed by Zaha Hadid, The Opus, will house the first "ME by Melia" hotel in Dubai AFP/Getty Images

More than three years after her passing , Hadid is set to make her mark on the city as a boutique hotel within The Opus prepares to throw open its doors.

The Opus was first proposed back in 2007 as a commercial and retail development. Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) say the building is designed as two separate towers that merge into a singular whole taking the form of a cube. The two towers are linked by a four-storey atrium at ground level and by an asymmetric three-storey bridge that is 71 meters above the ground. The hollowed-out core allows those in the center of the building to have views of the outside world.

The Opus will house a variety of residences and a design hotel operated by hotelier group ME by Melia Hotels International LAURIAN GHINITOIU

The cube's interior is "carved" out to create a central void, in a similar way that won acclaim for her firm for the Morpheaus Hotel in Macau.

Nicknamed the "Queen of the Curve," Zaha Hadid transformed skylines around the world with her bold, fluid designs, including London's Olympic aquatics center and the Heydar Aliyev Center in Azerbaijan.

The developer, Omniyat, is forging ahead towards the opening of the The Opus.

"The design conveys the remarkably inventive quality of ZHA's work; expressing a sculptural sensibility that reinvents the balance between solid and void, opaque and transparent, interior and exterior," says Mahdi Amjad, Omniyat executive chairman and CEO.

Zaha Hadid's 'carved' Opus LAURIAN GHINITOIU

The interior designs for the hotel were also personally overseen by Hadid. "You always expect to be surprised by ZHA's designs, but the Opus for 'ME by Melia' Dubai goes beyond what we could ever have anticipated," said Gabriel Escarrer, Vice Chairman and CEO, Melia Hotels International.

There is no word yet on exactly when it will welcome its first guests.

The Opus sits near to the , the tallest building in the world, the Dubai Mall and close to the city's Jumeirah beach. The ME Dubai enters a crowded and competitive market. Dubai is known for its iconic Burj al Arab, the world's tallest hotel and spectacular developments on its Palm Jumeriah islands . Situated in Downtown Dubai,The Opus sits near to the Burj Khalifa , the tallest building in the world, the Dubai Mall and close to the city's Jumeirah beach.

