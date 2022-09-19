Oktoberfest returns after two-year hiatus

The annual Oktoberfest, the world's largest beer festival, kicked off on Saturday for the first time since 2019, marking the end of a two-year hiatus as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands sporting "Lederhosen", or leather trousers -- a typical mainstay of Bavarian culture -- flocked to the event that usually attracts around 6 million visitors to Munich a year, including tourists from around the world.

"It's a bit of an anxious moment walking through the whole crowd," one visitor said. "Once we get sitting down and having a beer we'll be alright."

Revelers sit at long communal tables to swig beer, eat sausages, pretzel or pork knuckle, and listen to oompah bands.