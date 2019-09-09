(CNN) — If you've ever wanted to own a 414-foot luxury superyacht that once belonged to late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, now you can -- for $325 million.

The Octopus, listed for sale by yacht broker companies Fraser and Burgess , was one of Allen's three superyachts -- he also owned the 301-foot yacht Tatoosh, and the 198-foot Medusa.

After Allen's death in 2018, many of his iconic belongings and portions of his empire were put on sale, including the world's largest plane , developed by Allen's aerospace company Stratolaunch.

Last week, the Octopus joined the list, with the price listed at 295 million euros (about $325.2 million).

The Octopus moored in South Quay on the Isle of Dogs on July 23, 2012 in London, England. Oli Scarff/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

It's one of the biggest private superyachts in the world, and can hold 26 guests and 63 crew members. It's even comparable in size to US Navy destroyers.

Built in 2003 and refitted this year, the Octopus has all the typical luxury features -- including a pool and hot tub, a spa, a bar and a gym. It's also got some more extravagant perks, like a specially designed recording studio and cinema, a glass-bottomed underwater observation lounge, elevators and a basketball court, according to Fraser and Burgess.

If you have yacht tenders, helicopters, underwater submersibles or even an SUV you want to take with you to sea, no problem -- the Octopus has storage for all those vehicles. Want a submarine? The Octopus has that on board too.

Octopus, the megayacht owned by Paul Allen, moored in Canary Wharf during the London 2012 Olympic Games. CARL COURT/AFP/GettyImages

With so many amenities, the Octopus has hosted celebrities and musicians -- Mick Jagger has even reportedly recorded music in the yacht's studio.

It also has a rich history. The Octopus is what's called an expedition boat, designed to handle rough seas and remote travel. Because of its capabilities, it has been used not just for recreation, but also research trips and rescue missions.

According to Burgess, the superyacht has explored Antarctica, discovered the wreck of a WWII battleship in the Philippines and helped the UK Royal Navy retrieve the bell of sunken battlecruiser HMS Hood.