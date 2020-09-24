New York City's Times Square to host virtual New Year's Eve ball drop

(CNN) — Event organizers for the annual Times Square New Year's Eve celebration announced that the countdown will take place this year, albeit with some changes in format.

The countdown to midnight on December 31 -- which is just 100 days away -- will take place "visually, virtually and safely," according to a video teaser organizers sent out as part of a release.

"One thing that will never change is the ticking of time and the arrival of a New Year at midnight on December 31st," said Tim Tompkins, president of the Times Square Alliance, in a release. "But this year there will be significantly new and enhanced virtual, visual and digital offerings to complement whatever limited live entertainment or experiences -- still in development -- will take place in Times Square."

Jeff Straus, the president of Countdown Entertainment, which co-produces the event, said part of the event is to forget about the strain 2020 has taken on elective society.

"We will miss everyone this year but we will bring our celebration to you, whether you want to turn off and turn away from the bad news of 2020, or turn to the new year with a sense of hope, renewal and resolution, you'll be able to join us virtually like never before as part of the Times Square 2021 celebration," he said in the release.

Despite the despair Covid-19 has brought upon 2020, the event this year will still honor "the courageous and creative spirits who have helped and will help us travel through these challenging times into the New Year," the release said.

Precise planning details remain scarce but the release indicated celebrities and notable people from 2020 will still take part.

"More details to come; either way, we will be celebrating with you in some form on the 31st," Tompkins said in the release.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio applauded the efforts being taken to make the event happen in a year stricken by unpredictability and an upending of social norms.