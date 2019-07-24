Paris nudists can't be naked in peace

A section of the park welcomes in-the-buff sunbathing from August to October -- and ever since the area opened in 2017, officials have emphasized their commitment to ensuring nudists' privacy when they strip off in the sunshine.

As you enter this area of the park, signs warn you of what's ahead, reiterating that voyeurism won't be tolerated.

Unfortunately, some naturists say they've been unable to enjoy relaxing sans-clothing, complaining to French newspaper Le Monde of "perverts" spying on women. Now, police have been asked to increase park patrols.

Stripping off

A man enjoys the newly opened space in August 2017. BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images

A naturist called Bernard voiced his concerns to French newspaper Le Monde : men bother female naturists who are just trying to enjoy the grassy surrounds of the Bois de Vincennes, he says.

While some officials patrol the park, Bernard says they struggle to sanction anyone, unless they're blatantly caught behaving indecently.

Catherine Baratti-Elbaz, who's Mayor of Paris' 12th Arrondissement, where Bois de Vincennes is located, confirmed authorities were aware of the incidents and plan to up park patrols.

However, she also told Le Monde that this area of Paris has a long-term association with sex work.

The Paris Naturists' Association organizes a variety of in-the-buff activities for Parisians to enjoy, including hosting a celebratory naked picnic in the park's nudist zone.

There's also naked bathing in the Roger Le Gall swimming pool, nude yoga and au naturel cocktail parties, as well as unclothed outings to the Palais de Tokyo art gallery or the theater.

CNN has reached out to the association for comment.