DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu

Paris nudists can't be naked in peace

Francesca Street, CNNPublished 24th July 2019
Naked people throw their clothes up in the air at a newly opened space for naturists at the Bois de Vincennes park in Paris on August 31, 2017. The space will be open daily until October 15th. / AFP PHOTO / Bertrand GUAY (Photo credit should read BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images)
(CNN) — They just want to get naked in Paris in peace, but some French naturists say the city's clothes-free zone in the Bois de Vincennes park is the target of unwelcome voyeurs.
A section of the park welcomes in-the-buff sunbathing from August to October -- and ever since the area opened in 2017, officials have emphasized their commitment to ensuring nudists' privacy when they strip off in the sunshine.
As you enter this area of the park, signs warn you of what's ahead, reiterating that voyeurism won't be tolerated.
Unfortunately, some naturists say they've been unable to enjoy relaxing sans-clothing, complaining to French newspaper Le Monde of "perverts" spying on women. Now, police have been asked to increase park patrols.

Stripping off

A naked man lies in the grass at a newly opened space for naturists at the Bois de Vincennes park in Paris on August 31, 2017. The space will be open daily until October 15th. / AFP PHOTO / Bertrand GUAY (Photo credit should read BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images)
A man enjoys the newly opened space in August 2017.
BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images
A naturist called Bernard voiced his concerns to French newspaper Le Monde: men bother female naturists who are just trying to enjoy the grassy surrounds of the Bois de Vincennes, he says.
While some officials patrol the park, Bernard says they struggle to sanction anyone, unless they're blatantly caught behaving indecently.
Catherine Baratti-Elbaz, who's Mayor of Paris' 12th Arrondissement, where Bois de Vincennes is located, confirmed authorities were aware of the incidents and plan to up park patrols.
However, she also told Le Monde that this area of Paris has a long-term association with sex work.
In October 2018, CNN reported in depth on incidents of human trafficking occurring in the Bois de Vincennes.
Related content
Paris museum opens its doors to nudists
The Paris Naturists' Association organizes a variety of in-the-buff activities for Parisians to enjoy, including hosting a celebratory naked picnic in the park's nudist zone.
There's also naked bathing in the Roger Le Gall swimming pool, nude yoga and au naturel cocktail parties, as well as unclothed outings to the Palais de Tokyo art gallery or the theater.
CNN has reached out to the association for comment.
It's been a difficult year for French nudists. Paris' first nudist restaurant shuttered its doors in February, after failing to attract enough nude diners.
A year of the world'sBest BeachesThere's a perfect beach for every week of the year. Join us on a 12-month journey to see them all
Go to the best beaches
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource