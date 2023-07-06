Jeremy Wagner roller coaster crack vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'I thought it was a joke': Dad who spotted crack in roller coaster speaks
02:58 - Source: CNN
Best of Travel 16 videos
Jeremy Wagner roller coaster crack vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'I thought it was a joke': Dad who spotted crack in roller coaster speaks
02:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mexican beer eva longoria origseriesfilms_00004401.png
Video Ad Feedback
Beer is more complex than wine. Hear bartender's controversial opinions
02:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Yucatan Grilled whole fish with sour orange
Video Ad Feedback
This is Eva Longoria's pick for her last meal on earth
02:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
french pastry thumb 1
Video Ad Feedback
The bakery that sells out in 2 hours every weekend
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
california lancaster poppy superbloom affil pkg cprog hnk vpx_00011423.png
Video Ad Feedback
See rare poppy super bloom in California
01:41
Now playing
- Source: KCAL
cheetah cubs born India
Video Ad Feedback
See adorable cheetah cubs born in India for the first time in 70 years
00:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Alaska aurora explosion
Video Ad Feedback
'Oh my God!': Student films remarkable event in the sky
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
quests world of wonder cape town a block chef food apartheid spc_00064510.png
Video Ad Feedback
Cape Town's claim on what is delicious
08:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
chance encounters animation card 1
Video Ad Feedback
Meet the couples who fell in love while traveling
04:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Seattle hot tub boat space needle amazon starbucks boeing innovation spc_00003801.png
Video Ad Feedback
This city has given us things we now can't live without
05:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
first footage titanic lon orig 1
Video Ad Feedback
Video: First footage of the Titanic wreck released
01:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Boeing 747 DV 1
Video Ad Feedback
Boeing 747: How the 'Queen of the Skies' redefined the way we fly
02:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
algerian store tz
Video Ad Feedback
Why this London coffee shop attracts customers from around the world
02:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
yakutsk russia extreme cold lon orig na
Video Ad Feedback
See what life is like inside one of the world's coldest places
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jfk planes
Video Ad Feedback
Radar animation shows near-miss between 2 passenger planes at JFK
01:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Lauren Davis, excavation manager of the southern district at the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA), shows discovered ostrich egg fragments dating over 4000 years old next to an ancient fire pit at a site in the dunes near Nitzana along the Israel-Egypt border in the western Negev desert on January 12, 2023. (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP) (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
4,000-year-old eggs discovered near ancient fire pit
00:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

After a parent spotted a cracked steel support pillar at the top of a North Carolina roller coaster last week, Carowinds amusement park said in a statement Thursday that its maintenance team is working with the damaged ride’s manufacturer.

The Charlotte-based amusement park and Bolliger and Mabillard Consulting Engineers Inc., the company that made the Fury 325 roller coaster, were working “in close coordination … to remove and replace the existing support column,” Carowinds said in a newly released statement.

Bolliger and Mabillard will build the new support column, which amusement park officials say they expect to be delivered to the park next week.

“Following the installation of the new column, and as part of our normal protocol for rides such as Fury 325, we will conduct an extensive series of tests to ensure the safety and integrity of the coaster,” the statement read.

Those will include an accelerometer test that uses sensors to measure any variations in the ride experience, Carowinds said in the statement.

Afterward, the ride will operate for 500 full cycles with tests and inspections of the entire ride occurring during the cycles.

The Fury 325 roller coaster at Carowinds amusement park is seen on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The Fury 325 roller coaster at Carowinds amusement park is seen on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Erik Verduzco/AP

“Once this phase is completed, we will ask (Bolliger and Mabillard) and the third-party testing firm to perform a final inspection to ensure the ride exceeds all required specifications,” the statement said.

Park visitor Jeremy Wagner recorded and zoomed in on the damaged pillar using his phone on June 30, CNN previously reported.

The video showed the cracked pillar moving slightly as the roller coaster’s passengers whizzed by.

Additional inspection procedures will also be implemented to address future potential issues, according to Carowinds.

Roller coaster riders stuck upside down for hours at Wisconsin festival

The company’s website lists the Fury 325 as “the tallest, fastest, longest giga coaster in North America” with a peak height of 325 feet.

Giga roller coasters feature between 300- and 399-foot drops, according to Ohio-based Kings Island amusement park.

The Fury 325’s reopening date will be finalized after inspections and testing are completed.

The amusement park also plans to work with the North Carolina Department of Labor’s Elevator and Amusement Device Bureau to prepare for the ride’s reopening, according to the statement.

CNN’s Marnie Hunter, Mitch McCluskey, Jillian Sykes and Raja Razek contributed to this report.