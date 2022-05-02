'Nomad' episode guide: Join Carlton McCoy on his search for authenticity around the world

(CNN) — In the new CNN Original Series "Nomad with Carlton McCoy," master sommelier McCoy is on the hunt for authenticity in destinations around the world. Whether it's along the banks of the Mississippi River or in the bustling city of Seoul, McCoy is exploring off the beaten path to find what truly makes each location special.

Below is an episode-by-episode guide through McCoy's travels. Take a look at what he discovered:

PARIS

Carlton McCoy and chef Christophe Pelé at Le Clarence in Paris.

While in Paris, McCoy expands his search for authentic Parisian experiences to the lesser-known banlieues, or suburbs, that surround the city center. Beyond the Champs Élysées and the Eiffel Tower, the rich diversity of dining options and cultural offerings highlights the complexities of the Parisian identity.

Interested in learning more about the authentic Parisian lifestyle? Check out these six spots:

New Saigon -- This -- This Lognes restaurant explores Vietnamese food for a French audience. Lognes, a banlieue with the highest proportion of Asians of any town in France, naturally has some pretty stellar Asian cuisine. One of the dishes McCoy sampled at New Saigon, a noodle soup called Phnom Penh, actually has its roots in Cambodia.

Basilique Cathédrale de Saint-Denis -- Formerly the royal abbey of Saint-Denis, the -- Formerly the royal abbey of Saint-Denis, the Basilique Cathédrale de Saint-Denis is a medieval landmark known as the first example of Gothic architecture and as the "graveyard of kings." It has served as the burial site of 43 kings, 32 queens and 10 servants to the monarchy.

Bonne Aventure -- This -- This Saint-Ouen restaurant was opened by publicist-turned-chef Alcidia Vulbeau and features her unique take on French-African fusion cuisines. McCoy particularly enjoyed the shakshuka, based on the traditional North African dish.

Le Clarence -- Located in the 8th arrondissement of Paris proper -- Located in the 8th arrondissement of Paris proper , Le Clarence is a restaurant that was awarded two Michelin stars in 2017 and features innovative takes on classic French dishes by chef Christophe Pelé.

Mariane Ibrahim Gallery -- The second iteration of the -- The second iteration of the Mariane Ibrahim Gallery , following its success in Chicago, opened on Avenue Matignon in Paris in September of 2021. Ibrahim, the gallery's French-Somali founder, focuses on highlighting artists from Africa and its diaspora.