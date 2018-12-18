New Zealand nudist park for sale

(CNN) — If roaming around au natural is your thing and your birthday suit has deep pockets, you can now buy your own 14-acre nudist retreat.

Katikati Naturist Park , located in northern New Zealand in the beautiful Bay of Plenty region, is officially on the market. An outdoor oasis surrounded by greenery and a nearby river, the park has an established reputation as a naturist getaway.

It's got a main motel-style unit, plus a selection of cabins and space for caravans and campers to enjoy the facilities.

Leisure-wise, visitors spend their time enjoying stripped off swimming, naked BBQing and playing badminton in the buff.

Idyllic setting

"This is a rural lifestyle in an idyllic setting where you can wake up to the birds singing and the serenity of a truly rural atmosphere," says Matt D'Anvers from Coffeys , the tourism property brokers managing the sale.

"We are expecting strong interest and to date we have had interest from around the world."

D'Anvers emphasizes the park has a private setting, making it a real getaway from the grind. It's also set down a long private driveway with an electronic security entrance.

Clothes-free getaway

Visitors can also enjoy the nearby sites and amenities.

"The [surrounding] countryside is lush farmland with many kiwifruit farms and close by is a naturist beach," D'Anvers tells CNN Travel.

Currently, guests can enjoy the clothes-free enviroment of Katikati for only $15 a day. If you want to stay over, prices start from $19 per night for camping.