‘The New Big 5’: Wildlife photography book turns the lens on animals at risk

By Flo Cornall, CNN
Published 4:48 AM EDT, Mon April 3, 2023
Lions are part the "Big 5," a term first used by colonial trophy hunters in Africa to describe the most challenging animals to shoot and kill. But they are also included in the "New Big 5" -- an initiative that celebrates the animals that people most want to see photographed, and raises awareness of threats to wildlife. Today, an estimated 20,000 lions remain, down from 200,000 a century ago, according to WWF.
Graeme Green/The New Big 5
The "New Big 5" consists of the elephant, polar bear, lion, gorilla and tiger -- all of which are threatened with extinction. Elephants are the largest living land mammal, and face threats from habitat loss, human-wildlife conflict, and poaching for the ivory trade.
Karine Aigner/The New Big 5
"The New Big 5" book includes stunning photography, as well as essays from renowned conservationists. Polar bears are threatened by dramatic sea ice loss due to climate change. Photographer Hao Jiang captured this photograph of a polar bear family taking a pause on their trek to hunt seals. "These adorable twin cubs turned their first adventure into playtime by using their patient mum as a playground," they said in a press release.
Hao Jiang/The New Big 5
Mountain gorillas are found in just three countries: Rwanda, Uganda, and Democratic Republic of Congo. Their populations are slowly recovering and their classification has changed from critically endangered to endangered. Graeme Green, the author of the book, said, "It's a sign that global attention and conservation efforts from wildlife organizations, governments and local people does work. We just need to make sure there's more of it."
Graeme Green/The New Big 5
Tigers are endangered, affected by the illegal wildlife trade, habitat loss and fragmentation. "This picture was taken on a rainy day. In Indian forests, it's very difficult to get a proper picture of a running tiger, as they all are thick forests. I kept the camera settings fast enough to freeze the running tiger," said photographer Thomas Vijayan in a press release.
Thomas Vijayan/The New Big 5
As well as chapters focusing on each of the animals included in the "New Big 5," the book contains an extensive section on other endangered species from land, sea and sky -- such as this photograph of a Rüppell's vulture. The chapter, titled "What We Stand to Lose," illustrates the alarming threats facing animals all around the world, including habitat loss and climate change.
Marco Gaiotti/The New Big 5
Gharials -- crocodile-like animals that live in South Asia -- are included in the book's endangered species section. They are classified as critically endangered with habitat loss as one of their biggest threats, especially as the result of sand mining. Photographer Dhritiman Mukerjee said that male gharials take the main responsibility to protect hatchlings, and during that period they become "very aggressive, territorial and protective."
Dhritiman Mukherjee/The New Big 5
Atlantic goliath groupers are massive fish that can live for dozens of years, growing up to 2.5 meters long and weighing up to 360 kilograms. Florida banned their fishing after a steep decline in their population decades ago. "Now, there are new plans to reopen fishing, which may put their future in danger once again," said photographer Tom Shlesinger.
Tom Shlesinger/The New Big 5
Green included this image of a golden monkey at Volcanoes National Park, Rwanda, in the "What We Stand to Lose" chapter, which contains photos ranging from insects to whales. The selection process was tough, he says: "I could have included thousands of pictures because that's how serious the situation is."
Graeme Green/The New Big 5
This photo shows the endangered Iberian lynx. "We have a window of time during which we can start to heal some of the harm we have inflicted on the natural world, but only if we get together and take action now," said Jane Goodall -- a leading conservationist who wrote the afterword to the book -- in a press release.
Antonio Liebana/The New Big 5
Wildlife photographers capture stunning images of animals at risk

Editor’s Note: Call to Earth is a CNN editorial series committed to reporting on the environmental challenges facing our planet, together with the solutions. Rolex’s Perpetual Planet initiative has partnered with CNN to drive awareness and education around key sustainability issues and to inspire positive action.

CNN  — 

Originally a term used by trophy hunters in Africa, the “Big Five” described the animals most challenging to shoot and kill: the lion, elephant, leopard, rhino, and buffalo. Nowadays, it is more loosely used to refer to some of Africa’s largest and most iconic animals.

However, British photographer Graeme Green has reclaimed the narrative, creating a global “New Big Five” for wildlife photography. In 2021, 50,000 people around the world voted for the five animals they would most like to photograph, or see photographed, in the wild. Five animals were crowned the winners: the elephant, polar bear, lion, gorilla and tiger.

This week, sees the publication of “The New Big 5” photography book, which features images of those animals and other at-risk wildlife, from photography legends such as Ami Vitale, Steve McCurry and Paul Nicklen, and essays from famous conservationists and activists including like Jane Goodall and Paula Kahumbu.

Green says that the book celebrates wildlife and is a global call to action to prevent habitat loss.

British photographer Graeme Green is the founder of the New Big 5 project, an international conservation initiative supported by photographers, conservationists and wildlife charities.
Andrea Moreno/The New Big 5

Animals at risk

Green was on assignment in Botswana at least a decade ago when he came up with the idea for a project to encourage people to “shoot with a camera, not a gun,” he says.

“I thought this would be a way to get people really focusing on wildlife, thinking about the wildlife they love, thinking about the animals that are at risk.”

Ten photographs that made the world wake up to climate change

In total, the book includes the work of 144 globally renowned wildlife photographers from Ecuador to India. Curating the images took nearly two years of work, says Green.

“I think these are some of the most beautiful and creative images that I’ve seen put together in one book,” says Green. “These are the species that we are at risk of losing.”

According to the UN, nature is declining at an unprecedented rate, with around one million of the planet’s animal and plant species facing extinction. The “New Big 5,” all of which are threatened, act as ambassadors for what is happening in the natural world, says Green.

"In Indian forests, it's very difficult to get a proper picture of a running tiger, as they all are thick forests. I kept the camera settings fast enough to freeze the running tiger," said photographer Thomas Vijayan in a press release.
Thomas Vijayan/The New Big 5

As well as being a powerful reminder of what we stand to lose, the book also points people towards potential solutions. Featured essays explore the benefits of rewilding and the importance of indigenous communities in conservation.

A chapter on endangered species from bees to blue whales illustrates the alarming threat climate change poses to animals outside of the “New Big 5.” “That’s only the tip of the iceberg – I could have included thousands of pictures because that’s how serious the situation is,” says Green.

Why a wildlife photographer took 40,000 photos to capture these extraordinary birds

Jane Goodall, a leading conservationist who also wrote the afterword to the book, said in a press release that “we have a window of time during which we can start to heal some of the harm we have inflicted on the natural world, but only if we get together and take action now.

“I hope the photos will lead people into the wonderful worlds of these iconic species. Then, perhaps, other people will become involved in helping to create a world where wildlife can flourish for future generations to enjoy,” she said.

The New Big 5, published by Earth Aware Editions, is on sale from April 4, 2023.

