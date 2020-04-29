A Dutch flower farm spelled out a special message for tourists missing the annual tulip blooms

Editor's Note — Want more inspiring, positive news? Sign up for The Good Stuff , a newsletter for the good in life. It will brighten your inbox every Saturday morning.

(CNN) — Every year, tourists descend on the Netherlands to revel in the bright and colorful tulip fields . But with coronavirus putting many travel plans on hold, tourists have been notably absent this year.

That's why Dutch Daffodils, a Dutch family flower farm, and Tulips in Holland, a travel blog dedicated to the tulips in the Netherlands, teamed up to create a special message for those sad about missing the flowers this year.

"We headed the tulips a bit earlier to write this message. From our families to yours!" Dutch Daffodils wrote in a Facebook post, along with "See You Next Year" written in the flowers, along with a heart. "We hope that this brighten your day a bit and we hope to see you next year! Much love!"

The Netherlands has more than 38,000 confirmed coronavirus cases , according to data from Johns Hopkins University.