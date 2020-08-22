Giant panda gives birth at the National Zoo

(CNN) — The Smithsonian National Zoo has grown by four paws with the birth of a giant panda cub.

The zoo suspected mom Mei Xiang (may-SHONG) may be delivering a cub soon after discovering that she may be pregnant during an ultrasound about a week ago.

On Friday around 6:35 p.m. ET, the 22-year-old giant panda gave birth to her new bundle of joy, according to a tweet from the zoo.

Zoo officials said Mei Xiang is off to a good start and is nursing and cuddling her cub.

A neonatal exam will be performed when keepers are able to retrieve the cub, which may take a few days, the zoo said in a press release . The sex of the cub will not be determined until a later date.

"Giant pandas are an international symbol of endangered wildlife and hope, and with the birth of this precious cub we are thrilled to offer the world a much-needed moment of pure joy," said Steve Monfort, director of the National Zoo.

The beginning of Mei Xiang's pregnancy was marked by the country's shift to life under a pandemic, with zoos temporarily shutting their doors around the nation. A team of experts performed an artificial insemination and have been supporting her through the process since March.

Giant pandas have a very short window for breeding. Females are only able to become pregnant for 24 to 72 hours each year. When Mei Xiang's behavior changed in mid-March, from wandering the yard to playing in the water, the team knew it was time.

They took extra precautions due to Covid-19, such as minimizing in-person contact by setting up equipment in advance and limiting the number of those present during the insemination.