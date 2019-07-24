It's National Tequila Day (we swear). Here are a few surprising things you didn't know about it

(CNN) — It's National Tequila Day -- yes, it's a thing, and no, we're not questioning it. In honor of the holiday, here are five things you might not have known about tequila

It's from a plant (which means it's healthy, right?)

Have no fear, gluten-free folks! Tequila is perfectly all right for you to drink. Tequila is made from fermenting the juice from the blue agave plant, which has a core called piña because it looks a little like a pineapple. Once the piña is harvested, it's brought to a distillery to be roasted to unleash its juices, which are fermented, distilled and aged before being bottled.

Tequila is a type of mezcal, but mezcal is not tequila

OK, it's a little confusing, so let's break it down. Mezcal and tequila are both made from agave, but tequila can be made only from the blue agave plant. The flavor profiles can be a little different, with mezcal being a little smokier.

Tequila must be made in a specific area of Mexico

You know how true Champagne has to be made in the Champagne region of France? It's a similar thing here . In order to be labeled tequila, production has to occur in the state of Jalisco or in some neighboring states. But most tequila production is in Jalisco.

Tequila was born in, you guessed it, Tequila

And yes, the city is in Jalisco . It's the birthplace of the iconic drink, where indigenous Mexicans would ferment the juice of the blue agave before it became the staple it is now. Many distilleries are still based in the town, which was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2006

If not for women, tequila may not even exist