There really is a holiday for everything, and so today we celebrate the cheeseburger

(CNN) — Happy National Cheeseburger Day! Yes, there really is a day for everything.

But a day for everything means there's a deal for everything, and so some of your favorite burger spots are serving up discounts -- and free burgers -- to celebrate.

We're not sure when this day was invented or why it falls on this day in particular, but we do know these random facts about cheeseburgers:

The cheeseburger was likely invented by a teenager

If you're going to be devouring a juicy burger today, you may have Lionel Clark Sternberger to thank.

Legend has it that Sternberger invented the cheeseburger sometime in the mid-1920's, forever altering the course of human history.

Mr Sternberger -- can we call you "Berger" for short? -- was a teenage short-order cook at a restaurant called The Rite Spot in Pasadena, California.

One day, Sternberger slapped some cheese on top of a patty and America was never the same.

Americans have a favorite cheese for their burger

Forget the fancy stuff. Unsurprisingly, Americans prefer American cheese on their burger. According to the 2019 Burger Consumer Trend Report , 70% of Americans prefer the processed stuff over cheddar cheese.

You can attempt to eat the world's largest burger in Michigan

Where you can get a deal on a cheeseburger

So now, the real question. Where can you score a juicy cheeseburger deal on National Cheeseburger Day? Search no more -- we have the answers right here.

Applebee's: Classic Bacon Cheeseburger's are just $6.99. Plus, the chain is offering endless fries with the burger.

Jack in the Box: You can get a free burger by making any purchase through the Jack in the Box app at a participating restaurant.

Wendy's: There are exclusive coupons in the Wendy's app today, but no free burgers.

White Castle: The chain is offering one free Cheese Slider with any purchase today only.

Smashburger: Bring a friend and get a buy-one-get-one free deal on double classic Smashburgers.

Red Robin: You can get a Gourmet Cheeseburger and Bottomless Steak Fries for $5 with any beverage purchase at participating restaurants today.

Dairy Queen: Try the chain's new two for $4 Super Snack deal today, which comes with mix and match snacks including choice of a cheeseburger, a small sundae, fries, pretzel sticks or chicken tenders.

Burger King: Burger King isn't just celebrating today, but this deal lasts through Sunday. You can get a cheeseburger for just 59 cents with a mobile order on the app.