Naomi's Campbell's amazing airplane ritual

(CNN) — As a supermodel with a career spanning across three decades, Naomi Campbell has spent a lot of time on airplanes over the years.

So it's no surprise that she's developed quite a regimented pre-flight routine.

Campbell provides an insight into her regular flying ritual on her YouTube channel, "Being Naomi", and the details are as wonderfully bizarre as you'd expect.

The video, which is around five minutes, starts off innocently enough, with the 49-year-old picking up fashion magazines and sweets from duty-free at Nice Airport before pointing out her favorite creams.

"I love being in the air," she says cheerfully. "I love being everywhere, but yet nowhere at the same time."

Things get interesting after she takes her seat in business class on the Qatar Airways flight from Nice to Doha and begins preparing for take off.

Model habit

Campbell, dressed for comfort in silk pajamas, proceeds to rifle through her jam-packed Louis Vuitton travel bag and pull out a pair of disposable gloves along with Dettol anti-bacterial wipes.

"Clean anything that you could possibly touch," she says, before wiping down every inch of her seat, seat belt, tray table, TV screen, remote control and window. Even the overhead controls get a thorough clean.

"This is what I do on every plane I get on. I do not care what people think of me. It's my health and it makes me feel better."

Campbell then pulls out a pink seat cover for her chair, explaining that she changes them weekly, picking out colors that make her feel happy.

"They're always hand-washed at every hotel I go to," she adds.

After taking her seat, Campbell brings out a selection of hydration masks and adds her final touch -- a sanitary face mask.

"No matter what plane you take, private or commercial," says Campbell. "As the plane descends, people start coughing and sneezing. I just can't. This is my protection for people coughing and sneezing."

While it may seem extreme to some, the London-born star believes this rigorous routine has worked wonders for her wellbeing.

"I mean as much as I travel, I should get sick so much more with colds and stuff," she says.