A new Museum of Ice Cream flagship is opening in New York City

(CNN) — New York's hottest museum's got pastel pop art, its own subway and a line out the door and around the block.
It also might not really be a museum at all.
The Museum of Ice Cream, the mother of all Instagrammable pop-ups, has found a permanent home in New York City's SoHo neighborhood. It's the first flagship location following stints in Los Angeles, Miami and San Francisco.
Less an archive of the frozen treat than a Pinterest board come to life, the newest iteration of the Museum of Ice Cream has everything that made the original pop-ups so popular: Pastel. Photo ops. Ice cream.
But the three-story location builds on the success of its predecessors, too: There's a sleek subway car that transports visitors to the dessert dream world. A top-floor slide straight out of a child's playground dreams. A sprinkle swimming pool filled with oversized jimmies (not real, for sanitary purposes).
Bethenny Frankel (founder of Skinnygirl cocktails and "Real Housewife of New York" star) makes sprinkle-angels during a recent visit to the Museum of Ice Cream's SoHo flagship.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Everything is bubblegum pink. Not all of it is edible, but there's a scoop shop, too, and it's open to hungry passersby who aren't interested in paying admission.
The 2016 original kicked off a photo-friendly pop-up trend
Founder and creative strategist Maryellis Bunn dreamed of basking in sprinkles. So she designed an interactive art gallery where she -- and 30,000 other New Yorkers -- could do just that.
Now the museum is back in Manhattan for good. Tickets start at $39, plus more for private sprinkle pool parties and DJ sessions with up to 40 friends.
You may not learn a ton about the history of the beloved dessert, but you'll have more than enough photos to share of your candy-colored visit.