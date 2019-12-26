DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Search
Menu

A hiker was killed in Muir Woods National Monument after a redwood tree collapsed

Allen Kim, CNNUpdated 27th December 2019
View Video
01:23
Up next
Best Christmas markets around the world
01:09
The best holiday lights go all out
01:56
Can you guess the shape of Santa's hometown?
08:07
Santa's not the only one defying gravity in a sled
07:36
Best NYC winter rooftop bars
01:23
Roller coasters and Richard Branson: This is cruising today
04:13
You can travel to all these Star Wars locations
01:56
Meet the chef battling social injustice through her restaurant
02:04
Alice Waters' Chez Panisse born out of spirit of empowerment
02:49
This centenarian introduced authentic Chinese food to America
02:23
(CNN) — A hiker from Minnesota died after a redwood tree collapsed and struck him at Muir Woods National Monument in Northern California, officials said.
The monument is in Marin County and approximately 15 miles north of San Francisco.
Subhradeep Dutta, 28, was walking on a trail on Christmas Eve when the tree fell, the Marin County Sheriff's Office said. He was visiting from Edina, Minnesota.
Related content
America's most popular national park is ...
Emergency medical services were called at approximately 4:38 p.m. and first responders found Dutta beneath the tree. Dutta suffered "severe traumatic injuries" and was pronounced dead on the scene at 5:01 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.
A forensic postmortem examination is scheduled for Friday to determine the cause and manner of death.
Muir Woods National Monument is part of the Golden Gate National Recreational Area, which was the most popular National Park Service site last year with more than 15.2 million visitors in 2018.
CNN's Dave Alsup contributed to this story.
A year of the world'sBest BeachesThere's a perfect beach for every week of the year. Join us on a 12-month journey to see them all
Go to the best beaches
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN NewsourceCNN Coupons