Mississippi woman found after being missing for days by writing S.O.S. with rocks

Madeline Holcombe, CNNUpdated 29th October 2019
An aircraft spotted the letters, and searchers on the ground were able to locate Gomez.
(CNN) — "S.O.S" spelled out with rocks saved a woman missing in a national park for days, according to a release from the National Park Service.
Mary Joanna Gomez, 56, was found alive and safe in Sequoia National Park after her disappearance sparked a major search operation, the release said.
Gomez was in California's Bay Area from Mississippi on assignment as a traveling nurse. On October 23, her day off, she visited Kings Canyon National Park, and the next day she texted her daughter pictures of the scenery, the release said.
Mary Joanna Gomez, 56.
Mary Joanna Gomez, 56.
Inciweb
But she missed her shift on Friday, prompting her family to report her missing to the San Francisco Police Department.
A search began, with the National Park Service placing her in the Giant Forest of Sequoia National Park on Saturday morning, according to the release. Search teams, search dogs and aircraft all took part in the effort.
Then on Monday, a California Air National Guard aircraft spotted an SOS spelled out with rocks on the ground. Teams on the foot were then able to track down Gomez about three and a half miles from her vehicle over steep and rocky terrain, the release said.
She was "cold, thirsty and hungry, but in otherwise good health," the release said.
She's in contact with her family again and will be reunited shortly, NPS said.
CNN's Braden Walker contributed to this report.
