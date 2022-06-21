Dubai restaurants awarded first-ever Michelin stars for the Middle East

(CNN) — Home to the world's tallest building and the world's deepest pool , Dubai is a hub for the spectacular -- from its architecture all the way down to its food. Now a number of the emirate's eateries have been awarded Michelin stars -- a first for the Middle East.

The Michelin Guide Dubai 2022 was launched Tuesday, comprising 69 restaurants. Eleven were awarded Michelin stars and 14 received a Bib Gourmand (deemed to provide value for money) -- along with 44 more "Michelin-selected" restaurants. Spanning 21 cuisines, the guide aims to reflect the culinary diversity in a place where the vast majority of the population are foreign workers from around the world.

Two restaurants received two Michelin stars -- Stay by Yannick Alleno, and Il Ristorante -- Niko Romito.. Il Ristorante, which is located at the Bulgari Resort, was recognized for "its modern Italian fare, which comes with balance, purity and clarity" and Stay for its "less-is-more approach" to French cuisine, according to a Michelin press release.

Nine restaurants were awarded one Michelin star, including nine-seat Japanese restaurant Höseki, innovative Chinese restaurant Hakkasan, and Tasca by José Avillez, which serves Portuguese cuisine.

Chefs and restaurant owners on stage at the launch event of the Michelin Guide Dubai 2022, June 21. GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/AFP via Getty Images

Despite the selection encompassing cuisines from across the European and Asian continents, no restaurant specializing in Middle Eastern cuisine was awarded a star. But there was recognition for Middle Eastern cooking amongst the Bib Gourmand awardees -- a category for restaurants that offer a three-course gourmet experience priced at an average of 250 United Arab Emirates dirham (around $68). Recipients include Levantine restaurant Bait Maryam, and Al Khayma -- featuring rustic Emirati cooking.