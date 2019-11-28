Michelin unveils first-ever Beijing food guide

(CNN) — Foodie bible Michelin has unveiled its first-ever guide to Beijing

The long-awaited restaurant guide was unveiled on November 28 and awarded stars to a total of 23 restaurants in China 's capital.

Stars and gripes

The only one to score the highest honor, three stars, was the Beijing outpost of Xin Rong Ji, a seafood-centric chain whose first location opened in Zhejiang in 1995.

In its official announcement , Michelin wrote of Xin Rong Ji: "From strictly selected ingredients to impeccable skills and exemplary service, every detail has been delivered to its best. It has been a complete and extremely enjoyable dining experience made possible by comprehensive orchestration and thoughtful arrangement."

Two other locations of the restaurant were awarded one star each.

Related content China perfected fake meat centuries before the Impossible Burger

Another notable inclusion was Da Dong, a Peking duck restaurant whose chef, Dong Zhenxiang, has become a celebrity in China. Other high marks went to Mio, an Italian restaurant at the Four Seasons hotel (one star) and King's Joy, which is famed for its vegetarian cooking (two stars).

Arguably, Temple Restaurant Beijing, better known by its initials TRB, suffered the biggest snub. The restaurant has received plenty of acclaim over the years -- most recently winning the gong of most popular restaurant in the world by users of the US-based customer rating website TripAdvisor earlier this year.

Though Michelin did include TRB in its longer listing of recommended restaurants in Beijing, it did not receive any stars.

The Georg defines itself as "casual fine dining." Courtesy The Georg

Dishing on the dishes

The Michelin Guide has received a fair bit of reaction online in Beijing, where locals have strong opinions about food. Beijingers took to social media site Weibo to share their thoughts.

"Whether a restaurant is good or not should be up to the individual's feelings. So why do we need such Western formalism to speak out for our Chinese restaurants?" asked one commenter, whose Weibo username is WuSir-ZhaFi.

But some people found the Michelin decisions more encouraging.

"In general, I would say the guide met a lot of people's predictions," Robynne Tindall, a Beijing-based journalist and the former dining editor at local website The Beijinger, told CNN Travel.

King's Joy celebrates meatless meals. Courtesy King's Joy

"Beijing cuisine, particularly Peking duck, was well represented, with local heavy-hitters like Da Dong getting stars as expected. The restaurants skew heavily towards Chinese cuisine and I think that actually represents a strength of the Beijing dining scene -- you can find great restaurants serving different regional cuisines from all over China."

Michelin has also rated restaurants in other parts of China. The company released its first Shanghai guide in 2016 and has been rating restaurants in Hong Kong and Macao since 2009.

Beyond the book

The Beijing announcement comes at the end of a very busy week for Michelin.

Two separate chefs -- one in France, the other in South Korea -- are reportedly pursuing legal action against Michelin and encouraging the notoriously secretive company to be more transparent about its rating system.

Related content Tokyo's famous Sukiyabashi Jiro sushi restaurant removed from Michelin Guide

French chef Marc Veyrat, whose restaurant La Maison des Bois was docked one of its three stars for what he claims is confusion over the exact ingredients of a souffle, is suing Michelin, saying he and his staff suffered emotional distress from the news. The trial opened on November 27 in the city of Nanterre.

Meanwhile, Korean chef Eo Yun-gwon went after the guide for a different reason -- giving him stars.

Eo, who runs Italian restaurant Ristorante Eo in Seoul , called the food guide "a corrupt book" and is invoking a Korean law against "public insult" in his bid to be removed from the Michelin Guide.

The full list:

Three stars

Xin Rong Ji (Xinyuan South Road)

Two stars

King's Joy

Shanghai Cuisine

One star

Cui Hua Lou

Da Dong (Gongti East Road)

Da Dong (Dongsi 10th Alley)

Family Li Imperial Cuisine (Xicheng)

Fu Chun Ju

Huaiyang Fu

Il Ristorante - Niko Romito

In Love (Gongti East Road)

Jing Yaa Tang

Lao Ji Tang

Lei Garden (Jinbao Tower)

Mio

Poetry‧Wine

Seventh Son

Sheng Yong Xing (Chaoyang)

The Beijing Kitchen

The Georg

Xin Rong Ji (Jianguomenwai Street)